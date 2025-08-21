Samantha Brown's Simple But Overlooked Luggage Trick Could Be The Key To Never Losing Your Bags Again
There are few things more upsetting when you travel than lost luggage. Aside from the fact that your luggage has all your clothing, toiletry items, and possibly souvenirs from your trip, the stress of losing it can undo all the good of a vacation in the first place. If you've ever stood at the baggage carousel as the last suitcase was carried away by a fellow passenger, you know how much anxiety it can cause. The airline you flew on should be able to help, but there is an additional step you can take, according to travel expert Samantha Brown, that can make things easier for you if the worst happens. In 2023, Brown spoke to Forbes, saying, "Air tags are essential. I like to tuck them into my checked luggage in case anything gets lost."
You may have an Apple AirTag tracking device on your keychain or in your wallet so you don't have to search the house to find them when you're ready to leave the house. Similarly, putting an AirTag inside your checked luggage means you can keep track of your valuable possessions, even if they're on the wrong flight. You simply pair the device with your iPhone and go through the set-up steps. Then, put the tracker inside your luggage, preferably in a zippered pouch so it doesn't get lost. You can also choose to set up Lost Mode in the Find My app, sharing your choice of contact information in case anyone finds it. AirTags are Federal Aviation Administration-approved, so you don't have to worry about whether they're legal to fly with.
How to keep track of your luggage, according to Samantha Brown
There is another AirTag feature that can really help you out with lost luggage. In late 2024, Apple added the Share Item Location feature, allowing you to let up to five other people know where an item is. That means you can wait for other pieces of luggage, while your travel partner tracks down the lost bag. In early 2025, United Airlines also began letting you share your luggage location via AirTag, and other airlines have followed suit, including Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, and more.
Samantha Brown does mention on her Instagram account that she tries not to check a bag at all after dealing with delayed and lost luggage in the past, and you may want to follow suit. However, an AirTag can be useful there as well. If you've ever been in an airport, sitting down to grab a meal, when your carry-on bag is suddenly gone, you know how frightening that can be. Maybe your travel partner moved your belongings, or maybe someone thought your bag was theirs. Either way, you can track it with an AirTag as well. If you do have to check a bag, however, Brown has another valuable tip for you. On her website, she says, "I always make sure the correct airport code and flight number is on the baggage tag. ... It's my last chance to notice if there's a human or computer error." In addition, always remove old baggage stickers after your flight so they aren't read by the scanner, sending your bag to the wrong location. Finally, in the worst-case scenario, you should know what an airline owes you if they lose your luggage.