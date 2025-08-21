Samantha Brown's Simple But Overlooked Luggage Trick Could Be The Key To Never Losing Your Bags Again

There are few things more upsetting when you travel than lost luggage. Aside from the fact that your luggage has all your clothing, toiletry items, and possibly souvenirs from your trip, the stress of losing it can undo all the good of a vacation in the first place. If you've ever stood at the baggage carousel as the last suitcase was carried away by a fellow passenger, you know how much anxiety it can cause. The airline you flew on should be able to help, but there is an additional step you can take, according to travel expert Samantha Brown, that can make things easier for you if the worst happens. In 2023, Brown spoke to Forbes, saying, "Air tags are essential. I like to tuck them into my checked luggage in case anything gets lost."

You may have an Apple AirTag tracking device on your keychain or in your wallet so you don't have to search the house to find them when you're ready to leave the house. Similarly, putting an AirTag inside your checked luggage means you can keep track of your valuable possessions, even if they're on the wrong flight. You simply pair the device with your iPhone and go through the set-up steps. Then, put the tracker inside your luggage, preferably in a zippered pouch so it doesn't get lost. You can also choose to set up Lost Mode in the Find My app, sharing your choice of contact information in case anyone finds it. AirTags are Federal Aviation Administration-approved, so you don't have to worry about whether they're legal to fly with.