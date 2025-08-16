'New Zealand's Most Beautiful Town' Has Friendly Faces, Friday Markets, And Big Retirement Appeal
New Zealand is a relatively small, sparsely populated country that is home to just over five million people. To put this into perspective, the United Kingdom, which is a smaller country by landmass, has a population of almost 67 million. As such, due to its small population, New Zealand makes for a quiet vacation destination, bursting with culture and unspoiled nature in every direction. And its most beautiful town is no exception.
Feilding is in the Manawatū District of New Zealand's North Island and has been awarded "New Zealand's most beautiful town" 16 times. Not only is it the most beautiful Kiwi destination, but the town's stellar hospitality has also earned it a reputation as being one of New Zealand's friendliest destinations, commonly referred to as "friendly Feilding." With New Zealand as a whole being honored for its warm, friendly energy, it's no surprise that Feilding's North Island neighbor, Taupō, is also one of the world's friendliest towns.
While Auckland and Queenstown are obvious destinations to hit on your 10-day New Zealand itinerary, a trip to Feilding will afford any visitor a unique taste of rural Kiwi life. An important part of New Zealand's agricultural industry, Feilding is set against a beautiful farming backdrop where you're welcomed by locals with a smile. From the town's cobbled streets and bustling Farmers Market to the natural beauty and intrigue of the Awahuri Forest Kitchener Park, Feilding has much to offer.
What to do in Feilding
One sure-fire way to get that "Friday Feilding" is to visit the Feilding Farmers Market. Situated beneath the Feilding clock tower in Manchester Square, the market operates between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Friday. And if there was ever a prime time to visit this pretty town, it's certainly over the weekend. Slow, unrushed travel days offer the perfect opportunity to embrace the charming and friendly nature of Feilding and its residents.
Shopping at the Farmers Market allows visitors to get up close and personal with the farmers and growers of Feilding. The real sight to behold, however, is something you certainly don't see every day. In fact, it could even be described as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We're talking about the Saleyard guided tour through the biggest working stockyard in New Zealand. Your senses will be overwhelmed by auctioneers and farmers shouting and waving money over the sound of cows, sheep, and dogs in an uncoordinated chorus.
Your journey through Feilding doesn't stop with its spectacular Farmers Market, though, as you can earn a deeper understanding of rural New Zealand heritage at The Coach House Museum. On this fascinating tour through more than 140 years of history, visitors gain valuable insight into the area's early settlers and the development of the Manawatū region into the thriving agricultural haven it is today. The beauty of this town isn't only visual, but cultural, too.
Friendly Feilding is a wonderful retirement destination
Yes, the Caribbean offers some amazing islands for retirement, but Feilding is also a popular retirement choice for a reason. Native Kiwis flock to this rural charmer for its friendly vibe and calming, countryside vistas. With the Promisia Ranfurly Manor Retirement Village, Coombrae Retirement Village, and Woodlands Resort all within Feilding, retirees have excellent, affordable options. The average house in Feilding costs around $597,500 New Zealand Dollars compared to the average $602,804 in the Manawatū District as a whole and a whopping $1,245,626 in Auckland.
Another reason both retirees and younger travelers keep coming to Feilding is its robust catalogue of excellent dining options. The downtown area is chock-full of eateries all within walking distance of each other, so you can peruse options at your leisure. While Feilding has many restaurants that serve up tasty local grub, including popular gastropub The Strong Room, some of the best features of the town are its international restaurants, like 4 Flames, one of the best-rated restaurants in the area, serving up delectable Indian food.
For regional visits, the closest airport to Feilding is Palmerston North Airport, which is only 8.7 miles away. However, if you're traveling to New Zealand internationally, then your best option is Wellington International Airport, which is 103 miles from Feilding. If you are planning a visit to New Zealand's North Island, then a stop in Feilding is a must on your way to the better-known hot spots like Hamilton and Auckland.