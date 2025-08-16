'New Zealand's Most Beautiful Town' Has Friendly Faces, Friday Markets, And Big Retirement Appeal

New Zealand is a relatively small, sparsely populated country that is home to just over five million people. To put this into perspective, the United Kingdom, which is a smaller country by landmass, has a population of almost 67 million. As such, due to its small population, New Zealand makes for a quiet vacation destination, bursting with culture and unspoiled nature in every direction. And its most beautiful town is no exception.

Feilding is in the Manawatū District of New Zealand's North Island and has been awarded "New Zealand's most beautiful town" 16 times. Not only is it the most beautiful Kiwi destination, but the town's stellar hospitality has also earned it a reputation as being one of New Zealand's friendliest destinations, commonly referred to as "friendly Feilding." With New Zealand as a whole being honored for its warm, friendly energy, it's no surprise that Feilding's North Island neighbor, Taupō, is also one of the world's friendliest towns.

While Auckland and Queenstown are obvious destinations to hit on your 10-day New Zealand itinerary, a trip to Feilding will afford any visitor a unique taste of rural Kiwi life. An important part of New Zealand's agricultural industry, Feilding is set against a beautiful farming backdrop where you're welcomed by locals with a smile. From the town's cobbled streets and bustling Farmers Market to the natural beauty and intrigue of the Awahuri Forest Kitchener Park, Feilding has much to offer.