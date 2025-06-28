One Of The World's Friendliest Towns Is A South Pacific Thermal Wonderland With Unmatched Vistas

For a relatively small country, New Zealand packs quite a punch. Within one vacation, visitors can find themselves sipping world-class wine, sailing through fjords, witnessing active volcanoes, as well as visiting idyllic beaches, and that's just as part of an action-packed 10-day New Zealand itinerary. It truly is one of the most diverse countries on our planet, and interestingly, the town of Taupō on New Zealand's North Island is regarded as one of the world's friendliest towns. Alongside amazing international spots like Cazorla in Spain and St. Augustine in the USA, Booking.com listed Taupō as one of the world's "most welcoming" places, thanks to its cozy vibes, outdoor activities, and incredible vistas.

New Zealand's North and South islands are vastly different, boasting two varied landscapes and climates almost like two separate countries, which adds to the country's appeal. Taupō is located within the Taupō Volcanic Zone, which means that visitors will not only get to experience otherworldly landscapes, including an active volcano made famous by Peter Jackson, but they will be captivated by the many geothermal wonders lurking around every corner.

The town of Taupō, which sits on the shoreline of a glistening turquoise lake of the same name, is easily accessible via the local regional airport, which has regular flights from the city of Auckland. From Taupō Airport, visitors can easily take a quick 10-minute taxi into town; however, rental cars are also available on site if you want the freedom to explore the surrounding region.