One Of The World's Friendliest Towns Is A South Pacific Thermal Wonderland With Unmatched Vistas
For a relatively small country, New Zealand packs quite a punch. Within one vacation, visitors can find themselves sipping world-class wine, sailing through fjords, witnessing active volcanoes, as well as visiting idyllic beaches, and that's just as part of an action-packed 10-day New Zealand itinerary. It truly is one of the most diverse countries on our planet, and interestingly, the town of Taupō on New Zealand's North Island is regarded as one of the world's friendliest towns. Alongside amazing international spots like Cazorla in Spain and St. Augustine in the USA, Booking.com listed Taupō as one of the world's "most welcoming" places, thanks to its cozy vibes, outdoor activities, and incredible vistas.
New Zealand's North and South islands are vastly different, boasting two varied landscapes and climates almost like two separate countries, which adds to the country's appeal. Taupō is located within the Taupō Volcanic Zone, which means that visitors will not only get to experience otherworldly landscapes, including an active volcano made famous by Peter Jackson, but they will be captivated by the many geothermal wonders lurking around every corner.
The town of Taupō, which sits on the shoreline of a glistening turquoise lake of the same name, is easily accessible via the local regional airport, which has regular flights from the city of Auckland. From Taupō Airport, visitors can easily take a quick 10-minute taxi into town; however, rental cars are also available on site if you want the freedom to explore the surrounding region.
Taupō is a geothermal wonderland worth visiting
Lake Taupō may be the largest lake in New Zealand, but just a short 30 minutes north lies Lake Ohakuri, which is the gateway to one of the region's most outstanding landmarks. The geothermal area Orakei Korako Geothermal Park and Cave is accessed via a short ferry across the lake and has been touted as one of the best thermal areas left in New Zealand. If you want to get to the heart of New Zealand's abundant geothermal power, this is the place to visit, and it is still regarded as somewhat of a hidden gem, with many visitors flocking to nearby Rotorua for their geothermal fix. While Rotorua is considered the geothermal hub of New Zealand, it is the busier of the two locations, and Taupō is a great alternative with fewer crowds.
From Taupō, you can easily discover the incredible geothermal areas like the Craters of the Moon, whose mesmerizing landscape extends from three of New Zealand's active volcanoes. The nearby Waikeri Natural Thermal Valley features hot thermal pools and silica terraces, while the town itself also boasts a popular spa thermal park, and the lakeside Taharepa Baths are where you can utilize the region's healing waters with a sensational view.
Experience some of the best vistas and landscapes
Taupō is well known for being the epitome of an adventure lover's paradise, given the wide range of activities, but people also come here solely for the sensational views. From Taupō, you can easily visit one of New Zealand's most mesmerizing national parks, where you can embark on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing day hike. The trail not only offers jaw-dropping vistas across an active volcanic zone, comprising vibrant crater lakes and rugged terrain, but Lord of the Rings fans can catch a glimpse of the iconic "Mount Doom" visible from the trail.
Of course, you do not need to venture too far from town to soak up the stunning views, and if you are a keen biker, you have to experience the trails surrounding the lake, regarded as one of the most breathtaking trails recommended by bikers. If geysers, mud pools, active volcanoes, and incredible silica terraces were not enough, nearby Huka Falls is a great addition to your itinerary, providing jaw-dropping views over the immensely powerful waterfall.
When exploring Taupō, there is no shortage of panoramic hotels to choose from, many of which overlook beautiful Lake Taupō, but it may be worth enhancing your experience with a stay at a hot spring resort. The Taupō DeBretts Spa Resort is an excellent family-friendly choice, and its on-site hot springs are a local favorite, while the nearby Huka Lodge is a breathtaking riverside option, ideal for a romantic escape.