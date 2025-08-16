California's Alpine-Themed Village In Big Bear Is Bursting With Live Music, Boutique Shopping, And Year-Round Fun

There's a concept called the "California double" that Californians love: Start your day surfing in the Pacific Ocean, and by that same afternoon, hit the ski slopes in the mountains east of the coast. Even if you have to fight some traffic getting from coast to slopes, it's entirely doable to surf and ski (or snowboard) all in the same day — while still finishing in time for a cozy fire pit session. California is the surf capital of America, after all, with famous spots to catch waves from Malibu to Huntington Beach. And in Southern California, the perfect place to accomplish the "ski," half of the California Double is in Big Bear, a lake town nestled in the San Bernardino mountains just 100 miles east of L.A. and about 150 miles north of San Diego.

The shimmering lake, surrounded by tall pines and mountain vistas, is home to Big Bear Mountain Resort, popular with SoCal skiers and a cozy spot to spend a winter weekend. But in summer, you can activate lake life: With a lively downtown full of shops and restaurants, bars, live music, bowling, golf, hiking trails, boat rentals, and even an alpine slide, Big Bear is the perfect year-round destination.

Big Bear is an artificial lake, created in 1884 by damming a small, marshy one to send water to San Bernardino's citrus farms. By the early 20th century (and after a dam upgrade) the lake had inadvertently become Hollywood's weekend playground, a summer escape from the hot L.A. summers, and the "most filmed lake in the world." As you coast into town, you'll pass the town of Fawnskin and the Big Bear Observatory on the lake's north side, directly across the water from the charming alpine village of Big Bear.