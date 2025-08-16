California's Alpine-Themed Village In Big Bear Is Bursting With Live Music, Boutique Shopping, And Year-Round Fun
There's a concept called the "California double" that Californians love: Start your day surfing in the Pacific Ocean, and by that same afternoon, hit the ski slopes in the mountains east of the coast. Even if you have to fight some traffic getting from coast to slopes, it's entirely doable to surf and ski (or snowboard) all in the same day — while still finishing in time for a cozy fire pit session. California is the surf capital of America, after all, with famous spots to catch waves from Malibu to Huntington Beach. And in Southern California, the perfect place to accomplish the "ski," half of the California Double is in Big Bear, a lake town nestled in the San Bernardino mountains just 100 miles east of L.A. and about 150 miles north of San Diego.
The shimmering lake, surrounded by tall pines and mountain vistas, is home to Big Bear Mountain Resort, popular with SoCal skiers and a cozy spot to spend a winter weekend. But in summer, you can activate lake life: With a lively downtown full of shops and restaurants, bars, live music, bowling, golf, hiking trails, boat rentals, and even an alpine slide, Big Bear is the perfect year-round destination.
Big Bear is an artificial lake, created in 1884 by damming a small, marshy one to send water to San Bernardino's citrus farms. By the early 20th century (and after a dam upgrade) the lake had inadvertently become Hollywood's weekend playground, a summer escape from the hot L.A. summers, and the "most filmed lake in the world." As you coast into town, you'll pass the town of Fawnskin and the Big Bear Observatory on the lake's north side, directly across the water from the charming alpine village of Big Bear.
Books, bear-themed gifts, and vintage treasures pair well with coffee in Big Bear
One of California's best road trips is the scenic drive up the Rim of the World, winding around Big Bear Lake. From Los Angeles, take California State Route 330, which becomes California State Route 18, and eventually turns into Pine Knot Avenue, the main thread of Big Bear's walkable downtown, also known as The Village. While Big Bear does have a small, uncontrolled airport, the nearest commercial option is Ontario, just outside of L.A. (60 miles away). LAX is 115 miles away.
The Village embraces its alpine setting with woodsy vibes. From Pine Knot Avenue to Big Bear Boulevard, you'll find many local gems. One must-stop is Bearly Used Books, tucked in the Village Faire Upstairs Mall — a thoughtfully curated bookstore perfect for finding a cozy cabin read or sunny, dockside lounge book. As the store proclaims on its website, "You may not find what you're looking for, but you may find what you need." Nearby shops sell vintage treasures, handmade jewelry, and quirky souvenirs. Expect to leave The Village with at least one bear-themed gift, and the century-old Brown Bear Gift Shop has you covered, with t-shirts and magnets galore. Thrifters will find hidden treasures too, from retro ski gear to rustic cabin décor. One standout just outside The Village is Mountain Mod, one of Big Bear's top-rated secondhand shops.
You'll often see a line queued up outside Copper Q, a cafe serving everything from baked goods to Vietnamese coffee, plus cute kitchenware and homey gifts. If the line's too long, head to Big Bear Coffee Roasting for locally roasted brew just a minute or two east of The Village. Or drive a few minutes farther for breakfast at Moonridge, nestled in a log cabin just 2 miles past Mountain Mod.
Live music thrives year-round in Big Bear
Big Bear loves live music, with bars and restaurants hosting performances year-round, plus a city-sponsored summer concert series that encourages concertgoers to support local shops and restaurants while enjoying the tunes. In August, the ski resort transforms into a mountaintop music venue with Skyline and Sundown, an outdoor barbecue and afternoon concert you can only reach by riding the ski lift.
Meanwhile, a number of bars and restaurants host live music throughout the year. Club Bombay has been a local favorite since 2011, offering a laid-back lounge vibe with fresh cocktail menu — a rare find in a town better known for its dive bars and breweries. Live music plays Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, covering everything from Hawaiian to rock to country. On Wednesdays, the lounge offers wine specials, but as one Tripadvisor patron noted, there's no pressure to buy drinks if you're just there for the music.
Barrel 33 is a cozy spot mostly known for its small-batch, local beer and cider selection, alongside wine and food. It hosts live music on Tuesday afternoons and Friday and Saturday evenings, featuring mountain folk, local rock, and jazz tunes provided by a variety of performing artists. Come for the drinks and stay for the music, plus a pot of fondue on a chilly night or charcuterie on a balmy one. Wyatt's Bar and Saloon bills itself as the perfect spot to experience Big Bear like a local. Open just three days a week, it makes each one count: Join the country dancing every Wednesday, and enjoy live music on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 6 p.m. Order the loaded baked potato soup, a smoky tri-tip barbecue platter, or the "smoking gun burger" for the real Big Bear, honky-tonk experience.