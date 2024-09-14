One Of California's Best Road Trips Offers Incredible Desert, Forest, And Alpine Lake Views

Sometimes, it's hard to grasp how large California is. When most people think of the Golden State, they imagine places like Los Angeles (or Disneyland in Anaheim), San Diego, or Sacramento. However, beyond the lights and bustle of the big cities are some incredible natural wonders. In fact, if you go a little northeast of LA, you'll be able to take one of the best California road trips the state has to offer: the Rim of the World Scenic Byway.

Now, when we say "road trip," we're not talking about a multi-day excursion through the Central Valley. This trip only takes about two and a half hours max without stops, but it offers some of the best scenery you can find anywhere in the U.S.

The Rim of the World curves throughout the San Bernardino Mountains, taking you up as high as 7,000 feet so you can marvel at the beauty of the rocky landscape. The byway was originally carved out as a logging road in the 1850s, but it has since become a tourist destination. Yes, California's beaches and coastal towns may get most of the attention, but the Inland Empire has a few tricks up its sleeve.