One Of California's Best Road Trips Offers Incredible Desert, Forest, And Alpine Lake Views
Sometimes, it's hard to grasp how large California is. When most people think of the Golden State, they imagine places like Los Angeles (or Disneyland in Anaheim), San Diego, or Sacramento. However, beyond the lights and bustle of the big cities are some incredible natural wonders. In fact, if you go a little northeast of LA, you'll be able to take one of the best California road trips the state has to offer: the Rim of the World Scenic Byway.
Now, when we say "road trip," we're not talking about a multi-day excursion through the Central Valley. This trip only takes about two and a half hours max without stops, but it offers some of the best scenery you can find anywhere in the U.S.
The Rim of the World curves throughout the San Bernardino Mountains, taking you up as high as 7,000 feet so you can marvel at the beauty of the rocky landscape. The byway was originally carved out as a logging road in the 1850s, but it has since become a tourist destination. Yes, California's beaches and coastal towns may get most of the attention, but the Inland Empire has a few tricks up its sleeve.
Start at Cajon Pass, where Interstate 15 and US Highway 138 intersect
The best place to start the Rim of the World is north of San Bernardino on Interstate 15 North. Cajon Pass is the official starting point, although you can technically start from the opposite side and work your way backward if you prefer.
One of the first sights you'll encounter is the Cajon Pass Overlook, which gives you an incredible view of the surrounding desert and geological wonders of the byway. Both the Old Spanish National Historical Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail wind through here. This mountainous pass formed over the last 700,000 years, and it's an impressive beginning to this world-class road trip. Most of the area surrounding Cajon Pass is open desert until you reach Silverwood Lake, and the brown sand turns into green brush and trees.
As you meander through the curves and switchbacks, try to take in the impressive beauty of the surrounding landscape. You can see almost the entire San Bernardino Valley below, as well as the Santa Ana Mountains to the southwest. One place you must stop at along the way is Lake Arrowhead. This mountain town has come up a lot in recent years for its year-round activities including skiing, cycling, yachting, and golfing, and you could even spend an entire weekend enjoying the trails, craft breweries, and restaurants the town has to offer.
Get ready for outdoor adventure at Big Bear Lake
As you near the end of your trip, you'll pass by one of the most popular outdoor destinations in Southern California: Big Bear Lake. This place is popular all year round, but especially during the winter when the entire area is covered in pristine white powder. (Be aware that the American Forest Service says drivers tackling the road trip in the winter might require snow tires or chains.) Big Bear gives you some of the best vistas of the whole drive, and as you gaze upon its spectacular features, you'll understand why it's one of the most-filmed lakes in the world.
Big Bear is one of the few places that offers unique activities during every season. So no matter when you decide to drive along the Rim of the World Byway, you can always stop at Big Bear and find something to do. During the spring it offers fishing and hiking, while during the summer you'd probably be after some boating and swimming. Fall brings spectacular colors to the lake, and winter gets crowded with skiers and snowboarders.
After passing Big Bear Lake, you'll hook around Sugarloaf Mountain. Then you'll pass to the south San Gorgonio Mountain, which offers tough hikes but great views. This last leg of the trip is full of thick forests and dense foliage. If you're not sure what time of year to take this drive, the best time for this section in particular is the fall so you can experience the red and orange hues at their brightest and boldest. This whole road trip may only be a couple of hours, but it's practically life-changing.