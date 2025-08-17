You Should Think Twice About Wading Into These Snake-Populated Lakes And Rivers In Wisconsin

For many people, lakes and rivers seem pretty benign compared to the ocean. After all, the ocean is where you'll find things like sharks, jellyfish, and other dangerous wildlife you're likely to encounter on a beach vacation. However, not all the creatures in lakes and rivers are going to be pleasant. Case in point: snakes.

While many snakes tend to remain on dry land, there are some that also make their way into or around the water. And, aside from their general creepiness (sorry, snake fans), some snakes are also venomous. In the case of Wisconsin, for example, there's a handful of snake-populated lakes and rivers that will have you thinking twice about jumping into the water.

Specifically, the most snake-filled rivers that run through Wisconsin include the Mississippi River and the Fox River. Meanwhile, the state's lakes with the highest number of snakes are Devil's Lake, Lake Winnebago, Lake Michigan, and Castle Rock Lake. Thankfully, the good news is that most snakes aren't typically aggressive toward humans. However, if you're swimming near them, it is possible they might become defensive.