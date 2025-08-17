You Should Think Twice About Wading Into These Snake-Populated Lakes And Rivers In Wisconsin
For many people, lakes and rivers seem pretty benign compared to the ocean. After all, the ocean is where you'll find things like sharks, jellyfish, and other dangerous wildlife you're likely to encounter on a beach vacation. However, not all the creatures in lakes and rivers are going to be pleasant. Case in point: snakes.
While many snakes tend to remain on dry land, there are some that also make their way into or around the water. And, aside from their general creepiness (sorry, snake fans), some snakes are also venomous. In the case of Wisconsin, for example, there's a handful of snake-populated lakes and rivers that will have you thinking twice about jumping into the water.
Specifically, the most snake-filled rivers that run through Wisconsin include the Mississippi River and the Fox River. Meanwhile, the state's lakes with the highest number of snakes are Devil's Lake, Lake Winnebago, Lake Michigan, and Castle Rock Lake. Thankfully, the good news is that most snakes aren't typically aggressive toward humans. However, if you're swimming near them, it is possible they might become defensive.
Snakes are common in Wisconsin's Mississippi River
The Mississippi River is one of the longest, most famous bodies of water in the U.S. This also means that the river is home to lots of different wildlife. Running through Wisconsin, it's a popular destination that people frequent for swimming, fishing, and boating. One of the more visited spots is Lake Pepin, a naturally-formed lake on the Mississippi. With that in mind, it's important that visitors remain aware of the different snakes that could be lurking nearby.
At Lake Pepin, visitors are likely to see the common garter snake, common water snake, timber rattlesnake, DeKay's brown snake, ring-necked snake, and eastern milk snake. Along the Mississippi River in general, you may also see the northern water snake — a subspecies of the common water snake — as well as bull snakes, and timber rattlesnakes.
While most snakes on the list are not venomous, there are two you'll want to watch out for. The first is the timber rattlesnake, which is highly venomous. The second is the ring-necked snake. However, this species is only considered mildly venomous, and their bite is harmless to humans.
Eastern fox snakes and more on the Fox River
The Fox River is another spot in Wisconsin where you may encounter snakes. This river runs through Lake Winnebago, across central Wisconsin, and over to Green Bay toward the eastern side of the state. The Fox Valley also includes 20 communities that live along the Fox River. This means that, if you live in this area, or if you're planning on visiting, it's important to learn about which snakes are around.
Oddly enough, one of the most common snakes you may find on the Fox River is the aptly-named eastern fox snake, known for its reddish brown color and darker patches on its skin. The upside is that, while they may look alarming, these snakes are not venomous.
Other snakes you might spot on the Fox River include the northern water snake, which is nonvenomous, and the common garter snake, which is only mildly venomous and not considered dangerous to humans.
Snakes on Lake Winnebago and Castle Rock Lake
Lake Winnebago is the largest lake entirely within state lines, and it's located about an hour's drive from Green Bay, Milwaukee, and Madison. The most common snakes you'll find at Lake Winnebago include the common garter snake and eastern garter snake. That said, these snakes are not a serious threat to people, since they are only considered mildly venomous.
Meanwhile, Castle Rock Lake is a man-made body of water. It's located just 30 minutes north of Wisconsin Dells, the water park capital of the world. Even though the lake is man-made, the wildlife there is very real. The snake you're most likely to encounter is the common garter snake. That said, seeing a common water snake isn't entirely impossible. Thankfully, though, neither of these species are dangerous to people. Sure, they might scare you, but you won't need an emergency hospital trip if you happen to run into one.
Snake encounters on Devil's Lake
A place named Devil's Lake is bound to conjure up some fearful thoughts — particularly when it comes to potential snake encounters. This lake is part of Devil's Lake State Park, and many people visit the area to enjoy some not-so-devilish activities like hiking, boating, fishing, and climbing. Despite its provocative name, Devil's Lake is home to some beautiful scenery — scenery that also comes with some possible snake sightings.
The snake species you're most likely to spot in the water here is the northern water snake. Don't worry, though, as these snakes aren't considered dangerous — even if they do happen to bite. Meanwhile, some visitors have reported sightings of the timber rattlesnake here, which is considered very venomous. A post on the popular subreddit r/whatsthissnake seemingly confirmed this, with users chiming in about the rare sighting. Along with that, local authorities have also confirmed in the past that timber rattlesnakes are present throughout the area, even if reports of accidental run-ins are quite rare.
Be on the lookout for snakes in Lake Michigan
As one of the Great Lakes, Lake Michigan gets plenty of visitors. Along with that, roughly 12 million people live along the shores of this Great Lake. That said, while you should definitely exercise caution if you're visiting some of the most dangerous beaches on Lake Michigan, you might also want to be mindful of the snakes you could come across here, too.
The garter snake, though harmless to humans, is one you're more likely to spot along the shore, or in the brushier wetlands nearby. Meanwhile, water snakes can also be found in the shallow waters of Lake Michigan. However, like the garter snake, it isn't considered dangerous.
Even though most of the snakes at these lakes and rivers are generally harmless, that doesn't mean they can't frighten you — that is, of course, unless you love snakes. In which case, great! However, in the event that you do happen to encounter a venomous rattlesnake, like the timber rattlesnake, the most important thing to do is seek medical attention immediately, keep the bite below heart level, and avoid using a tourniquet, ice compress, or sucking out the venom yourself (via University of California at Davis).