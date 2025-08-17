The Largest South Pacific Island In This U.S. Territory Is Known For Its WWII History, Coral Reefs, And National Park

Pack away your passport: This enchanting U.S. island has all the beauty of the South Pacific, and none of the visa hassles. A treasure trove of history, from WWII to the Apollo program, this unique island has stunning coral reefs and its own tropical national park, and it is a U.S. territory.

The jewel in the crown of American Samoa, the volcanic island of Tutuila is not only the largest in the U.S.-owned Samoan territories, it is also the place most of the population calls home. Its petite surface of 55 square miles (roughly the size of Baton Rouge, Louisiana) is packed with deep turquoise beaches, coral reefs perfect for snorkeling, and a multitude of highlights connected to key historic events, from WWII batteries to relics of Apollo missions.

The easiest way to visit this beautiful island is by flying to the capital of Pago Pago, which has its own international airport. Though Hawaiian Airlines is the only one currently offering direct flights and only from Honolulu, you can still fly to Pago Pago with one or two stops from most U.S. airports, with return flights ranging from $800 up to $4,000 depending on the season. Arranging travel to American Samoa can put a dent in your wallet, so planning in advance for the best time to go can be essential if you are on a budget. According to aggregator FlightsFinder, September is the cheapest month to fly to Pago Pago, with fares around $800, whereas flying in August may cost you over $1,300. It pays off to head to American Samoa during shoulder season, just like for other tropical destinations like Maui, where one of the best times to visit is during fall, with fewer crowds.