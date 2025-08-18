Grand Teton National Park's Best Backpacking Route Is A Challenging Hike With Lakes, Wildflowers, And Views

The beginning of this incredible route is deceptively simple: just a dirt road which takes you through some valleys. If you come at the right time of year, this hike is a mesmerizing place to see meadows of blooming wildflowers. There are places where everywhere you look will be dotted with little colorful blue, purple, and yellow flowers waving in the breeze. On your first day, you will likely reach the deep blue waters of Marion Lake, which many consider a fantastic place to camp for the night and wake up to the best views at sunrise.

From there, you'll have to take on the heart-pounding cliffs around Death Canyon Shelf. The view from here is absolutely spectacular, with green fields dotted with dark pines rising up into a sharp stony ridge. You'll likely see snow up on the peak even if the valley is alive with flowers. You're in for some more wildflower meadows as you walk the trail, which is now little more than a line of worn away plantlife in the midst of a wide, sprawling expanse of land. In the distance, you will see jagged rocks rising up into the sky like the turrets of a stone castle.

From there, however, you'll have to take on the switchbacks to Hurricane Pass, and then on to the mountainous climb up Paintbrush Divide. These steep slopes are covered in loose rocks and are certainly the most grueling part of the trail. The descent down into the canyon isn't much easier, and is often slippery with snow. From there, however, the route becomes easier, so you can spend your final hours on the trail admiring the views of the mountains and meadows.