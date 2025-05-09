13 Mesmerizing Places To See Flowers In Bloom Around The World (No Matter The Season)

There's just something about blossoming flowers that inspires a gorgeous feeling of peaceful joy. These vibrant blossoms are beautiful reminders of the spectacular power of nature. Colorful flowers make such an impression that there are certain destinations around the world that we immediately associate with their famous flowers, like cherry blossoms in Japan, tulips of all colors in the Netherlands, and lavender in Provence. Huge crowds of people plan trips to these destinations during peak season just for the chance to see these flowers in bloom.

Spring blooms can be short-lived, and their transient nature adds to their beauty. Fortunately, you can always find flowers in bloom somewhere in the world. After all, not only does spring happen in different months between the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, but some flowers only bloom in the summer while others thrive in the cooler weather that winter brings. The list below details the places around the world where you can see a variety of blossoms — from large sunflowers to purple lupins — during each month of the year.