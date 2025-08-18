The Caribbean Island Of St. John's Best Snorkeling Spot Is An Underwater Garden Of Sea Turtles And Coral

Overlooking the Francis Drake Channel and the nearby British Virgin Islands, at just under a mile long, the Leinster Bay Trail winds past several sets of historical ruins. The Annaberg Sugar Plantation is a stark reminder of the impact of European colonization, and continuing along the trail toward Waterlemon Cay, you'll pass the Lower Estate Leinster Bay Ruins, which further tells the story of the sugar trade's impact on the island and its inhabitants. Finally, at the intersection of Leinster Bay Trail and Johnny Horn Trail lies Windy Hill Trail, and at its end, the Windy Hill Greathouse Ruins.

The main draw here is the breathtaking snorkeling experience, though, and after you walk the trails, it's time to make your way down to the coast of Waterlemon Bay. From the shore, Waterlemon Cay and its small island are just a short swim across the shallow, crystal clear, coral-bottomed waters. Reaching depths of twenty feet, the Cay is filled with marine life, including starfish, green sea turtles, stingrays, and sharks, as well as a variety of colorful fish species. As you venture into deeper waters, you might even see an eel or octopus that uses the winding labyrinth of coral to rest and hunt.

While the waters are typically calm, stronger currents can arise under certain weather conditions, so it is advisable to swim with a snorkeling jacket and swim shoes for added grip and protection against potential hazards like sea urchins and sharp coral. Due to limited amenities, minimize the amount of gear you bring, and secure whatever you leave on the beach while snorkeling, as mongooses have been known to help themselves to snacks and trinkets when left unsupervised.