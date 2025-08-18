The Caribbean Island Of St. John's Best Snorkeling Spot Is An Underwater Garden Of Sea Turtles And Coral
St. John is the smallest of the three main islands that comprise the US Virgin Islands, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for tenfold in beauty and tranquility. This verdant paradise is home to one of the world's best beaches, Truck Bay, as well as lush, tropical forests, and far-reaching coral reefs. Only 14 minutes by car from Truck Bay lies a small island that sits just offshore, where a secret hideaway seemingly untouched by man beckons underwater adventurers from all over the world.
One of the most photographed points in St. John and part of a secluded reef between Leinster and Waterlemon Bays, Waterlemon Cay is a central fixture in St. John's underwater playground and is considered the best snorkeling destination on the island. Part of Virgin Islands National Park, Waterlemon Cay has calm and welcoming waters year-round, with average temperatures sitting at a comfortable 75-84°F. The stunning turquoise waters are crystal clear, boast high visibility (even in deeper areas), and are full of diverse topographical elements, including dense mangroves, mesophotic reefs, and underwater caves, which create the ideal habitat for a variety of marine species.
Walk into Waterlemon Bay to begin your underwater adventure
Overlooking the Francis Drake Channel and the nearby British Virgin Islands, at just under a mile long, the Leinster Bay Trail winds past several sets of historical ruins. The Annaberg Sugar Plantation is a stark reminder of the impact of European colonization, and continuing along the trail toward Waterlemon Cay, you'll pass the Lower Estate Leinster Bay Ruins, which further tells the story of the sugar trade's impact on the island and its inhabitants. Finally, at the intersection of Leinster Bay Trail and Johnny Horn Trail lies Windy Hill Trail, and at its end, the Windy Hill Greathouse Ruins.
The main draw here is the breathtaking snorkeling experience, though, and after you walk the trails, it's time to make your way down to the coast of Waterlemon Bay. From the shore, Waterlemon Cay and its small island are just a short swim across the shallow, crystal clear, coral-bottomed waters. Reaching depths of twenty feet, the Cay is filled with marine life, including starfish, green sea turtles, stingrays, and sharks, as well as a variety of colorful fish species. As you venture into deeper waters, you might even see an eel or octopus that uses the winding labyrinth of coral to rest and hunt.
While the waters are typically calm, stronger currents can arise under certain weather conditions, so it is advisable to swim with a snorkeling jacket and swim shoes for added grip and protection against potential hazards like sea urchins and sharp coral. Due to limited amenities, minimize the amount of gear you bring, and secure whatever you leave on the beach while snorkeling, as mongooses have been known to help themselves to snacks and trinkets when left unsupervised.
Where to stay and eat during your Waterlemon Cay getaway
To visit Waterlemon Cay, first fly into Cyril E. King Airport on neighboring St. Thomas, then catch a ferry from Red Hook Ferry Dock to Cruz Bay in St. John and take a car to the Annaberg Plantation Parking Lot. From there, you can walk into the cay along Leinster Bay Trail. There are very few amenities near Waterlemon Bay itself (basically just an outhouse and some trash cans), so you'll want to plan your snorkeling adventure accordingly.
Given its isolated location, there are no hotels or restaurants within Waterlemon Bay or on Leinster Bay Trail. However, the variety of lodging accommodations and restaurants nearby offers something for every type of traveler. For overnight stays in the area, the top-rated Reef Madness Villa is just 15 minutes by car. Several other spectacular family-friendly villas are scattered throughout St. John, each offering its own unique starting point and activities for your island getaway.
For something to eat within a short drive or an hour walk from Waterlemon Cay, head to Carolina, situated just off Coral Harbor. The Surf Club Cantina is a popular destination among locals and visitors and features a southwest-influenced menu that showcases the island's fresh seafood offerings. Sharkey's By The Water specializes in custom cocktail creations and more traditional comfort foods, including fettuccine alfredo, gyros, pork potstickers, and Tuna Poke Bowls. For a truly unique Virgin Islands experience, take a boat from Carolina to Limeout VI. This floating bar and restaurant is open every day except Saturday and features cocktails and small bites paired, as well as an unforgettable view over the waters you just spent the day exploring.