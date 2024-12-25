The Smallest US Virgin Island Is A Verdant Paradise With One Of The World's Best Beaches

Marooned in the Caribbean Sea is a trio of islands where no U.S. passport is required: the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Thomas, St. Croix, and St. John. The latter is also the smallest of the three, measuring in at just 28 square miles, and has long been considered the most beautiful and unspoiled. St. John is blessed with over 7,200 acres of protected land as part of the Virgin Islands National Park. This national park, which encompasses about 70% of the island, was pioneered by Laurance Rockefeller in the mid-20th century, and thus, St. John is blissfully free of overdevelopment, retaining a lush, hilly landscape and dreamy sweeps of sand lapped by aquamarine waters. Though sugarcane was originally the main export of the economy during its time as a Danish colony, today St. John relies on tourism. The island is still rebuilding from two devastating hurricanes in 2017, but its natural beauty remains captivating.

Since St. John does not have an airport, travelers fly into Cyril E. King International Airport on St. Thomas. From Charlotte Amalie and Red Hook on St. Thomas, you can take the public ferry or charter a boat for the 45-minute and 20-minute rides respectively to Cruz Bay on St. John. St. John is additionally connected by ferry service to St. Croix and the British Virgin Islands. The best time to visit is during the sunny and dry months between December and June when the temperatures hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit.