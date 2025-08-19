One Of America's Most Underrated National Park Trails Is An Easy Hike With North Dakota's Best Landscapes

Theodore Roosevelt National Park has more than 100 miles of hiking trails to explore. If you're approaching the park from the east on I-94, the first place you'll encounter is the Painted Canyon Visitor Center. The short Painted Canyon Natural Trail brings you from the parking lot along the rim down into the canyon along a loop trail, where you'll be able to admire the colorful layers of rock up close. Also in the South Unit, the 0.4-mile Wind Canyon Trail ascends to an incredible view of the mighty Little Missouri River and is another great place to watch the sunset. Head to the North Unit for more hiking, including backcountry trails. This is where you'll find the Caprock Coulee Trail, one of the most popular in the park. The 4-mile trail leads hikers through the Badlands and past many interesting geological formations that have been shaped by erosion over thousands of years. If you're feeling more adventurous, there's the Maah Daah Hey Trail, a nearly 150-mile hiking, horseback riding, and mountain biking trail that traverses across the rugged hills and rolling grasslands of North Dakota. The trail runs through all three units of the park.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park has three campgrounds, Cottonwood Campground and Roundup Group Horse Camp in the South Unit and Juniper Campground in the North Unit. In Cottonwood Campground, half the sites are reservable online while the other half are first come, first served. In Juniper Campground, all 50 sites are first come, first served, outside of the one group site that can be reserved online. Backcountry camping is also allowed in the park. You'll need to pickup a free permit at either the North or South Unit visitor centers. You can camp almost anywhere in the park, but review the regulations when obtaining your permit. Outside the park, there are also a handful of campsites in Rough Rider State Park if you want to spend a night outside under the stars.

There's lots to experience outside Theodore Roosevelt National Park as well. Medora, the tiny North Dakota town that serves as the gateway to the national park, has plenty of local shops and restaurants for visitors to enjoy. But the town's biggest tourist attraction is the "Medora Musical," a country-western extravaganza that tells the history of Theodore Roosevelt, Medora, and the American West. The family-friendly show, which is in its 60th year, is performed outdoors at the Burning Hills Amphitheatre against the backdrop of the Badlands, a little over a mile outside of town.