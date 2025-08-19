Norway's 'Time-Free' Island Has 24 Hour Sunshine, White Sand Beaches With Caribbean Blue Water, And No Clocks
Travelers who've been to Hawaii or the Caribbean are familiar with the concept of "island time," a slower-paced, flexible, and more relaxed lifestyle where punctuality is less important than simply enjoying the moment. Embracing this idea — and not expecting the destination to run on your timetable — is an essential travel hack for a tropical vacation. But how should travelers adapt to an island that doesn't keep time at all? Welcome to Sommarøy, a small island in northern Norway that considers itself the world's first time-free zone.
Thanks to its location in the Arctic Circle, Sommarøy experiences 24 hours of sunlight in the summer, so it's not out of the ordinary to sit on the beach or wade into the aquamarine sea in the middle of the night. Island residents are behind the "time-free" initiative. "All over the world, people are characterised by stress and depression," said campaign leader Kjell Ove Hveding, as reported in The Guardian. "In many cases, this can be linked to the feeling of being trapped by the clock. We will be a time-free zone where everyone can live their lives to the fullest."
Discover the time-free island of Sommarøy
Round-the-clock sunshine means more time to enjoy the island's beautiful landscapes. Nicknamed "the Caribbean of the North" and the "Arctic Caribbean" for its idyllic white-sand shoreline and clear blue water, Sommarøy and its neighboring island of Kvaløya, minutes away over a short bridge, have several beach areas worth seeking out. Find out more about the turquoise waves and white sand beaches awaiting surfers on the Lofoten Islands above the Arctic Circle.
Reina and Lyngøya Beach are considered some of the prettiest spots for a beach day (or night), while Krinta is ideal for relaxed strolls and beachcombing. Be sure to keep your eyes open for small pieces of coral that wash ashore.
For a longer walk with scenic views, explore the coastal trails around the Steinsvika Archaeological Site. The site's uncrowded beach area features parking facilities and picnic tables, so it's a great spot to spend a few hours. Go ahead, lose track of time: at least in theory, there aren't any clocks on the island, anyway. If you love the long summer days in the region, discover one of the world's best beaches for midnight sun in Norway's Arctic wilderness.
Plan your trip to the Arctic Caribbean
The island's main town goes by the same name, Sommarøy. This fishing village has a population of just 300 people and offers only a few places to eat, sleep, or pick up picnic supplies. Anne-Grete Jensen Havfrua Kro is a traditional Norwegian restaurant serving fresh seafood in an elegant setting, and the local favorite Prestvika Strandkafé og Gjestgiveri is a cozy, casual café with water views. Matkroken Sommarøy is a convenient stop for groceries.
The most luxurious lodgings are at Sommarøy Arctic Hotel Tromsø (from $149 per night in summer, as of this writing). Amenities include a wide variety of year-round activities, along with a sauna, hot tub, and a beach just a short walk from the hotel. Eazy-Bed (from $110 per night), which bills itself as Norway's smallest hotel, is a Japanese capsule-style accommodation with a Nordic twist.
The closest transport hub to Sommarøy is in Tromsø, which offers a wider range of services and an airport. It's about an hour away by car. Many travelers fly into Tromsø and then rent a car at the airport to explore the nearby islands. But it's also possible to get to Sommarøy from Tromsø using public transportation (allow between 1.5 and two hours for the journey).