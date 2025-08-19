Norway's 'Time-Free' Island Has 24 Hour Sunshine, White Sand Beaches With Caribbean Blue Water, And No Clocks

Travelers who've been to Hawaii or the Caribbean are familiar with the concept of "island time," a slower-paced, flexible, and more relaxed lifestyle where punctuality is less important than simply enjoying the moment. Embracing this idea — and not expecting the destination to run on your timetable — is an essential travel hack for a tropical vacation. But how should travelers adapt to an island that doesn't keep time at all? Welcome to Sommarøy, a small island in northern Norway that considers itself the world's first time-free zone.

Thanks to its location in the Arctic Circle, Sommarøy experiences 24 hours of sunlight in the summer, so it's not out of the ordinary to sit on the beach or wade into the aquamarine sea in the middle of the night. Island residents are behind the "time-free" initiative. "All over the world, people are characterised by stress and depression," said campaign leader Kjell Ove Hveding, as reported in The Guardian. "In many cases, this can be linked to the feeling of being trapped by the clock. We will be a time-free zone where everyone can live their lives to the fullest."