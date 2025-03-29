Nestled In Norway's Arctic Wilderness Is One Of The World's Best Beaches Offering Midnight Sun

What if I told you that you could visit one of the most gorgeous beaches on the planet, but you'd have to pack a parka? Ranking at #18 on the list of The World's 50 Best Beaches, a curated list that calls on the expertise of thousands of travel pros, Puinn Sand Beach is so objectively beautiful with its dramatic green cliffs and cerulean blue waters that it might even fool you into thinking you were in the Caribbean. Of course, if you were to be standing on this beach, which enjoys temperatures no higher than 58 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer, you would quickly realize you're not in the tropics. Nope, you're in the Arctic Circle.

Norway is a country that has so much to offer — even travel expert Rick Steves has gone on record saying he'd live there if he couldn't live in the US — but it's not everybody that makes the journey far, far north to the awe-inspiring Lofoten Islands, an archipelago with truly stunning beaches perfect for spending a summer under the midnight sun. Here's what to know about getting to Puinn Sand Beach and exploring the lands north of the Arctic Circle.