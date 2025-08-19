One Of Greece's Most Popular Islands Is Also One Of Its Most Disappointing Destinations
One Greek island has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. "How once-rustic Mykonos lost its charm," reads the title of a September 2024 article in The Telegraph. In an August 2024 article entitled "I'm a solo female traveler — this is why I'll never go to Mykonos again," a features reporter for the New York Post outlined some key complaints. "The main town is overrun and becomes impenetrable when a cruise ship comes to call, " she wrote in another piece. "This is all so far removed from what a traditional Greek island should be about."
There's no doubt about it: some travelers to Mykonos feel disappointed by the experience. According to tourists and locals alike, excessive popularity is taking its toll on one of the most iconic destinations in Greece. Mykonos welcomes upwards of 2 million visitors each year, and according to some projections, the island might see as many as 3 million in 2025. It's part of the larger trend of overtourism throughout Europe, including, notably, a record-breaking travel season in Spain. Read more about the surging tourism numbers in Venice, Dubrovnik, and the other most overtouristed places in Europe.
The result in Mykonos, critics say, is sky-high prices (including at beaches that require a fee to access), uncontrolled partying, and subpar dining options. Not to mention an influx of influencers (both established and aspiring) crowding many of the island's most photogenic spots, such as the beautiful windmills of Kato Mili and blue-domed churches. Read more about the pros and cons of planning your next vacation using TikTok.
How to beat the crowds on Mykonos
Greek officials are aware of the problem. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Bloomberg in 2024 that the government was considering a cap on the number of cruise ships that could sail around Greece's Cycladic islands, and in 2025, new per-passenger port fees went into effect. Prices vary, but the steepest charges — $22 per person in the peak season (June 1 to September 30) — are collected at the two most visited islands, Mykonos and Santorini.
Apart from avoiding Mykonos altogether, which is an option, what can a traveler do? Consider visiting during the shoulder season (from May to June and September through October) or in the off-season (November to March) to steer clear of the largest crowds and secure more affordable prices. If clubbing is not your thing, you'll also bypass the peak nightlife season by visiting from mid-October through April. Travelers seeking peace and quiet will certainly enjoy a visit during the off-season — though some hotels, restaurants, and shops close for the winter, Mykonos still has more services open than most other Greek islands.
However, if your travel plans are already set and you can't avoid the summer crowds in Mykonos, consider exploring some of the island's quieter areas. Recommended spots include Agia Anna Beach in Kalafati, picturesque Ornos Bay, the cliff-framed Psarou Beach, and the curving beach of Merchia, reportedly gorgeous at sunset. Even on a popular island like Mykonos, there are still havens of privacy — you just have to know where to look.