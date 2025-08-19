One Of Greece's Most Popular Islands Is Also One Of Its Most Disappointing Destinations

One Greek island has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. "How once-rustic Mykonos lost its charm," reads the title of a September 2024 article in The Telegraph. In an August 2024 article entitled "I'm a solo female traveler — this is why I'll never go to Mykonos again," a features reporter for the New York Post outlined some key complaints. "The main town is overrun and becomes impenetrable when a cruise ship comes to call, " she wrote in another piece. "This is all so far removed from what a traditional Greek island should be about."

There's no doubt about it: some travelers to Mykonos feel disappointed by the experience. According to tourists and locals alike, excessive popularity is taking its toll on one of the most iconic destinations in Greece. Mykonos welcomes upwards of 2 million visitors each year, and according to some projections, the island might see as many as 3 million in 2025. It's part of the larger trend of overtourism throughout Europe, including, notably, a record-breaking travel season in Spain. Read more about the surging tourism numbers in Venice, Dubrovnik, and the other most overtouristed places in Europe.

The result in Mykonos, critics say, is sky-high prices (including at beaches that require a fee to access), uncontrolled partying, and subpar dining options. Not to mention an influx of influencers (both established and aspiring) crowding many of the island's most photogenic spots, such as the beautiful windmills of Kato Mili and blue-domed churches. Read more about the pros and cons of planning your next vacation using TikTok.