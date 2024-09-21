The Pros And Cons Of Planning Your Next Vacation Using TikTok

So, you've seen a three-second clip of a stunning location and you're ready to go! The strength of this type of recommendation is that a real person is filming it from the location itself, and their clip gives you just enough to know you want more without spoiling the entire experience for you. For Journalist Amarachi Orie, the "aesthetic masterpieces" are where TikTok recommendations score some of the best wins.

With countless restaurants and events to choose from, sometimes a visual can make a decision easier. TikTok offers recommendations for the indecisive with the authenticity of a trusted friend, sharing both the highlights and the downsides of dinner at a certain restaurant, or a visit to popular attractions. When considering a visit to a much-hyped destination, TikTokers can expose the real costs and downsides of a vacation paradise that looks stunning on Instagram.

And finally, the quick pace of app-based clickbait can reveal hidden gems that guidebooks haven't yet published, or showcase venues beyond those that pay for sponsored ads that get them to the top of a Google search. Social media manager Gilleesa Gillen told Euronews this is how she discovered a speakeasy while visiting a local friend in Paris. "She couldn't believe she'd been walking past this bar for so long because it looks like a grocery shop from the outside," Gillen told the news outlet.

