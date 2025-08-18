The Rising Craft Beer Capital Of California Edging Out San Diego Has Cool Taprooms And Buzzy Festivals

With over 150 breweries, coastal cool San Diego may consider itself the "Capital of Craft," but that title may soon be at stake if a Golden State rival in Sonoma County has any say. Santa Rosa already has a reputation for libations — it's a major wine hub, set on the eastern side of the Russian River Valley AVA. The high concentration of knowledgeable wine experts and prestigious vintners, such as Kendall-Jackson, Iron Horse, and DeLoach, naturally makes it an incubating ground for the related practices of brewing and beer culture. In fact, some of its most tried-and-true ales have become cult favorites nationwide.

In the 2024 edition of the USA Today 10 Best readers' choice awards, Santa Rosa beat out San Diego for a place in the top ten of Best Brew Cities in the U.S., claiming it's "where wine country meets beer city." Local award-winning breweries cover styles like the West Coast IPA (WEIPA), Belgian dobbels, tripels, and saisons, and barrel-aged brews. Ales are poured in industrial-chic taprooms boasting blackboards chalked full of punny beer names and sipped in sunny beer gardens, beaming with laidback NorCal swagger.

Plus, the city's calendar includes beer-centric events from February to August, including FeBREWary, the Beer City Festival and Half Marathon, and Battle of the Brews. And none is more exclusive than the annual two-week release of Pliny the Younger when Russian River Brewing distributes its popular limited Triple IPA, drawing fans to Santa Rosa from even beyond the U.S borders.