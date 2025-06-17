The Coastal City Home To Over 150 Breweries Is Best Known As California's 'Craft Beer Capital'

Denver may tout itself as the "craft beer capital of America," but San Diego is going for broke, with some aficionados even calling it the "craft beer capital of the world." According to the San Diego Brewers Guild, there are more than 150 independent craft breweries currently operating in and around the city, plus an additional 50 brewery-owned venues. And in the USA Today Readers' Choice Awards for 2025, San Diego ranked seven places higher than Denver on the "Best Beer City" list.

With a commercial brewing legacy stretching back to 1896, drinking culture here managed to stay strong through Prohibition thanks to the town's close proximity to the Mexican border (where alcohol remained legal and beer especially was easy to acquire). But like most of the country, San Diego's craft beer scene truly took off in the 1980s, following the legalization of home brewing. After that, it wasn't long until Bolt Brewery and Karl Strauss (known the world over for its iconic Red Trolley amber ale) opened their doors to the public.

Since the Bay Area's Napa Valley and Los Angeles had already capitalized on wine and cocktails respectively, it makes sense that San Diegans pushed forward primarily in beer production. The city has premier access to its state's premium produce (including hops and grains), and as a warm and sunny coastal city, the cool and crisp quality of beer pairs perfectly with its climate. Combining West Coast cool with the innovation in craft and willingness to push boundaries that Californians are known for, there's no doubt San Diego produces some of the strongest and strangest brews you'll come across.