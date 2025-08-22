This Iconic And Affordable Item From IKEA Is A Durable Travel Essential For Any Camping Or Hauling
If you've ever shopped at Sweden's most beloved export, you have probably not escaped from the grip of IKEA's iconic blue Frakta bag. They are almost impossible not to identify. The Frakta is so popular that it now comes in a few different styles (storage, big shopping, and smaller shopping), and even bucket hats, made of that familiar light plastic material. Always the same vibrant shade of blue, these bags are usually seen leaving the store with a lamp sticking out, but they're also durable and affordable travel bags.
The Frakta storage bag, which is a zip-to-close version of IKEA's open blue totes, is a game-changer when it comes to storage and hauling. Whether you're traveling, moving, or even camping, these sacks are light but durable, and deceptively roomy. Unlike the classic open version (the Frakta shopping bag), this one is equipped with both handles and backpack-like straps. In Brooklyn's waterfront artsy neighborhood with cobblestone streets and fine wines, you're likely to spot them leaving the city's main IKEA.
Depending on how full you've packed it, the Frakta storage bag can be carried longer distances more comfortably. This makes it great for moving. Three or four of them can comfortably hold a closet full of clothes, linens, towels, or any assortment of household items that need to be moved or stored. The Frakta storage and shopping bags can also make excellent laundry carriers. Hauling something heavy? You can also purchase them with a hand cart for $49.99, which can haul over 60 pounds a trip.
The Frakta is the best camping bag you'll find for $5
In addition to moving and traveling, the Frakta is great for camping. An alternative to an expensive duffel bag, this sack retails for just $5. Emptied, it folds down to almost nothing and is easy to pack up, store, or carry with you on a road trip. Camping can be messy. Unlike other duffel bags, the plastic Frakta can easily be wiped down, removing dirt, mud, and food spills with a bit of water and a paper towel. It can help you carry some of the five items you'll want for a quick and easy camping retreat.
A brand-name camping duffel or travel bag could easily cost you somewhere in the hundreds these days. For an item that will probably be outside, in the grass, on the floor of a campsite, or shoved into a messy car, the Frakta is a perfect addition that you won't be afraid of getting dirty. A few years ago, luxury brand Balenciaga sold an upscale dupe of the IKEA product for a whopping $2,145. For that much money, you could instead buy 429 Frakta bags! While luxury name recognition may be an incentive for some, the iconic blue sack has been doing numbers on TikTok and online packing lists. IKEA might just be the hot brand to have on your back right now, and the bag may help you carry what you need for a solo camping trip.