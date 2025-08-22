This Iconic And Affordable Item From IKEA Is A Durable Travel Essential For Any Camping Or Hauling

If you've ever shopped at Sweden's most beloved export, you have probably not escaped from the grip of IKEA's iconic blue Frakta bag. They are almost impossible not to identify. The Frakta is so popular that it now comes in a few different styles (storage, big shopping, and smaller shopping), and even bucket hats, made of that familiar light plastic material. Always the same vibrant shade of blue, these bags are usually seen leaving the store with a lamp sticking out, but they're also durable and affordable travel bags.

The Frakta storage bag, which is a zip-to-close version of IKEA's open blue totes, is a game-changer when it comes to storage and hauling. Whether you're traveling, moving, or even camping, these sacks are light but durable, and deceptively roomy. Unlike the classic open version (the Frakta shopping bag), this one is equipped with both handles and backpack-like straps. In Brooklyn's waterfront artsy neighborhood with cobblestone streets and fine wines, you're likely to spot them leaving the city's main IKEA.

Depending on how full you've packed it, the Frakta storage bag can be carried longer distances more comfortably. This makes it great for moving. Three or four of them can comfortably hold a closet full of clothes, linens, towels, or any assortment of household items that need to be moved or stored. The Frakta storage and shopping bags can also make excellent laundry carriers. Hauling something heavy? You can also purchase them with a hand cart for $49.99, which can haul over 60 pounds a trip.