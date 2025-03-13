Brooklyn's Best-Kept Secret Is A Waterfront Artsy Neighborhood With Cobblestone Streets And Fine Wines

Standing along Red Hook's jutting waterfront, you can take in some of the best views of the pretty islands in New York Harbor and Manhattan skyline, all while surrounded by cobblestone streets that look like they've been untouched for centuries. Red Hook's past as a shipyard and industrial port is etched into its architecture — massive red-brick warehouses, repurposed piers, and remnants of a maritime world still define the neighborhood's visual palette. Devoid of skyscrapers and somewhat isolated from the city's transit system, Red Hook is a quieter, more intimate world apart from the surrounding city sprawl.

In fact, walking around Red Hook, you'll notice that it's not full of tourists the way that you might expect New York City to be. Even areas outside of Manhattan, like the foodie neighborhood of Astoria in Queens, seem unable to escape the sometimes exhausting spectacle of tourism. Red Hook, though, remains relatively untouched — without any subway trains that connect to it, fewer travelers are going there. But it's a magical neighborhood for an afternoon of strolling the waterfront or an evening of hopping distilleries once you make the journey. To get there, you can take either the B61 or B57 bus. Though, for a more adventurous route, hop on the NYC Ferry, which connects to Red Hook on the South Brooklyn line (for only $4.50 per ride). Or, you could opt for a bike ride along the Brooklyn shoreline — the Citibike network is a great way to cheaply navigate around New York City.