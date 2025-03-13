Brooklyn's Best-Kept Secret Is A Waterfront Artsy Neighborhood With Cobblestone Streets And Fine Wines
Standing along Red Hook's jutting waterfront, you can take in some of the best views of the pretty islands in New York Harbor and Manhattan skyline, all while surrounded by cobblestone streets that look like they've been untouched for centuries. Red Hook's past as a shipyard and industrial port is etched into its architecture — massive red-brick warehouses, repurposed piers, and remnants of a maritime world still define the neighborhood's visual palette. Devoid of skyscrapers and somewhat isolated from the city's transit system, Red Hook is a quieter, more intimate world apart from the surrounding city sprawl.
In fact, walking around Red Hook, you'll notice that it's not full of tourists the way that you might expect New York City to be. Even areas outside of Manhattan, like the foodie neighborhood of Astoria in Queens, seem unable to escape the sometimes exhausting spectacle of tourism. Red Hook, though, remains relatively untouched — without any subway trains that connect to it, fewer travelers are going there. But it's a magical neighborhood for an afternoon of strolling the waterfront or an evening of hopping distilleries once you make the journey. To get there, you can take either the B61 or B57 bus. Though, for a more adventurous route, hop on the NYC Ferry, which connects to Red Hook on the South Brooklyn line (for only $4.50 per ride). Or, you could opt for a bike ride along the Brooklyn shoreline — the Citibike network is a great way to cheaply navigate around New York City.
Spend an afternoon wandering Red Hook's historic waterfront
Red Hook's story is written in brick and iron, a testament to its past as one of Brooklyn's busiest shipping hubs. Its position on the waterfront made it an ideal port for storing and shipping goods. Throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries, it was known as a "sailortown," packed with dockworkers, sailors, and warehouses brimming with cotton, leather, and goods bound for the sea. While the industry has faded, the warehouses remain, now occupied by unique businesses, from art galleries to distilleries.
One of these warehouses is home to the nonprofit cultural space Pioneer Works, which hosts exhibitions, performances, science forums, and more. Inside, explore its three floors, open-concept galleries, and sunlit garden. If you're lucky, your visit might coincide with their free Second Sundays event, a monthly gathering featuring live music, food vendors, and open studios.
Step outside, and you'll find art everywhere — from large-scale murals to independent studios. On the water, Erie Basin Park offers one of the best budget-friendly outdoor activities in NYC. Built on an old shipyard, this waterfront space, which happens to be owned by the neighboring IKEA, is filled with maritime relics, like massive cranes and dock gates repurposed for the public park. Just a 10-minute walk past the docks, the Waterfront Museum, housed in a floating 1914 barge, offers a deeper dive into Red Hook's maritime past with free admission.
Savor an evening in Red Hook with seafood, spirits, and a slice of key lime pie
A great place to start when you want a bite is Red Hook Lobster Pound, where the lobster rolls are as fresh as they come. One TripAdvisor reviewer put it succinctly: "Just go get a lobster roll and enjoy the experience." The menu also features an array of seafood dishes cheekily labeled as "Maines." For something sweet, stop by Steve's Authentic Key Lime Pies, where the star of the show is the "Swingle" — a frozen key lime tart dipped in chocolate and served on a stick. If you're craving something heartier, Hometown Bar-B-Que serves some of the best smoked meats in the city in a rustic, Americana-inspired dining hall, which was recognized with a Michelin Bib Gourmand award.
Red Hook's food scene pairs perfectly with its impressive lineup of drinking spots. Red Hook Winery is the place for wine lovers, offering tastings of locally produced fine wines from Long Island to the Finger Lakes, all in a waterfront warehouse with stunning sunset views. Meanwhile, whiskey enthusiasts should head to Widow Jane Distillery, where you can book a tour and sample small-batch bourbons. Inside Widow Jane, you'll also find Botanica, a cozy cocktail bar specializing in creative drinks made with house-distilled spirits. To round out your night, make your way to Sunny's Bar — a Red Hook staple since 1890. This dimly lit dive bar, once called the neighborhood's "spiritual holdout" by The New York Times, is the perfect place to grab a beer, catch live music, and chat with the locals. In a city where the pace is often hard to keep up with, Red Hook is proof that, sometimes, slowing down is the best way to experience New York.