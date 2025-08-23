One Of The Safest Caribbean Islands To Visit During Hurricane Season Is A Stress-Free Escape With World-Famous Beaches
The official hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean runs from June 1st to November 30th. Therefore, it's no wonder that the latter half of the calendar year is widely considered the worst time to visit the Caribbean Islands, though there are a few exceptions to the rule. The so-called ABC islands — Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao — are located south of the area nicknamed "the hurricane belt," not far off the coast of South America, where rainfall is rare and tropical storms are less likely.
There are a few other Caribbean islands where your chances of good weather are higher, even in August and September, including Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands — a relaxing escape with world-famous beaches. Why is Grand Cayman often spared from tropical storms that devastate other areas in the Caribbean?
Unlike the hardest-hit destinations – like Puerto Rico, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Mexico — the Cayman Islands are in the northwestern Caribbean. Storms tend to move north or east within the hurricane belt, so Grand Cayman rarely sees a direct hit. In fact, more than two decades have passed since the last time the island was directly impacted, when Hurricane Ivan swept through Grand Cayman in September 2004.
Explore Grand Cayman's beautiful beaches
Better weather throughout the year means more favorable conditions for exploring Grand Cayman's gorgeous beaches. Seven Mile Beach, voted one of the best beaches in the world by TripAdvisor in 2024, is the most famous. It's located on the western side of the island and features a white sandy beach, calm turquoise water, and an attractive waterfront lined with resorts, restaurants, and beach bars.
Calmer and quieter than Seven Mile Beach is Rum Point on the island's north coast, where the shallow water is ideal for children, and snorkelers can explore the reefs just offshore. In fact, many consider it to be one of the world's best snorkeling destinations. Another great snorkeling spot is at Starfish Point at the northeast tip of the island, named for the vibrant orange starfish commonly spotted in the aquamarine-hued waters of the North Sound. They're beautiful to admire, but remember, you should never take them out of their habitat: Starfish need to stay in the water to survive.
Plan your trip to the Cayman Islands
There's no shortage of wonderful places to eat and sleep on Grand Cayman. On popular Seven Mile Beach, go for fresh seafood and tropical drinks with a sunset view at the waterfront Veranda on Seven Mile Beach, part of the Grand Cayman Marriott Resort (prices start from $359 per night in summer).
And that's just the tip of the iceberg. There are plenty of stunning resorts to stay at in the Cayman Islands, no matter if you're a solo traveler or coming with your kids in tow. Near Rum Point, you'll find more vacation rentals than hotels, but there are plenty of dining options, including the scenic Rum Point Club, which doubles as a live music venue.
Most travelers arrive on Grand Cayman through Owen Roberts International Airport, the main international airport for the Cayman Islands. It's less than a 15-minute drive from Seven Mile Beach. A rental car is convenient for exploring the island's more remote areas, like Starfish Point, which is an hour's drive away from Seven Mile Beach.