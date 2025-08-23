One Of The Safest Caribbean Islands To Visit During Hurricane Season Is A Stress-Free Escape With World-Famous Beaches

The official hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean runs from June 1st to November 30th. Therefore, it's no wonder that the latter half of the calendar year is widely considered the worst time to visit the Caribbean Islands, though there are a few exceptions to the rule. The so-called ABC islands — Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao — are located south of the area nicknamed "the hurricane belt," not far off the coast of South America, where rainfall is rare and tropical storms are less likely.

There are a few other Caribbean islands where your chances of good weather are higher, even in August and September, including Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands — a relaxing escape with world-famous beaches. Why is Grand Cayman often spared from tropical storms that devastate other areas in the Caribbean?

Unlike the hardest-hit destinations – like Puerto Rico, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Mexico — the Cayman Islands are in the northwestern Caribbean. Storms tend to move north or east within the hurricane belt, so Grand Cayman rarely sees a direct hit. In fact, more than two decades have passed since the last time the island was directly impacted, when Hurricane Ivan swept through Grand Cayman in September 2004.