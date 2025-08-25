This Scenic Martinique Route Leads Through Some Of The Best Distilleries And Rummeries In The Caribbean

For many, a vacation to the Caribbean is a chance to relax, unwind, and chill on a white sand beach. The only way to make such a scene better is to be sipping on a tropical cocktail, preferably one with locally-distilled rum. However, in between beach sessions, one common island activity is browsing a distillery. For example, one of the most wildly popular tourist attractions in Curacao is a vibrant distillery where you can sample Caribbean delights. But, for sheer volume, nothing beats the Rum Road of Martinique.

This gorgeous French island, nestled between Dominica and St. Lucia, is world-renowned for having some of the best rum in the world, so what better way to plan your vacation than by hitting as many distilleries and rum makers as possible? Even if you're not a huge fan of spirits, this route takes you all over the island, allowing you to get the full Martinique experience.

To help you plan your journey, we've compiled a daily itinerary to hit the top 10 distilleries in the country. We've spread them out over four days, but feel free to adjust your travel according to your needs. We've also grouped nearby distilleries by region for added convenience, but Martinique is small enough that it only takes a couple of hours to drive from one side to the other. So let's explore this unique and nuance spirit, Caribbean style.