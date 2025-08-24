The Genius Beach Chair Innovation That's A Game-Changer For Book Lovers And Sun Worshipers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sitting upright on a beach chair is slowly becoming a thing of the past. Sounds strange, right? Well, that's because it kind of is. There's a new beach chair that has hit the sand –– and it's the perfect innovation for book lovers and sun bathers who are sick of getting those tiny little grains in places that are very hard to dig out. The Ostrich Chair is a unique take on your favorite foldable lounger, except it allows you to lie in five different positions. There is a hole at the crown of the chair so that you can lie face down without having to crank your neck to tan your back, as well as being a genius solution for those who want to multitask and read.
It's been rated over four stars on Amazon, with customers raving about it being the ultimate lounge chair. Plus, Ostrich includes their quintessential hole at the top of many of their chair designs (which range between $70 to $220 in price, with some of the chair designs sold out on the company's direct website).
The chair is not only practical but also surprisingly stylish. It folds flat for easy transport, making it a must-have for traveling to one of the most iconic beaches in the world, or even just poolside lounging at home. For those who take their outdoor downtime seriously, the Ostrich Chair isn't just another beach accessory. It's a game-changer in how we relax under the sun.
How people are using the Ostrich Chair and the problem it solves
If you haven't already added the Ostrich Chair to your ultimate beach packing list, it's that extra item that will make for a successful trip. What really makes the chair stand out is how versatile it's become in everyday life. Beachgoers and even campers love it. Using the Ostrich Chair is not just limited to sandy shores and sparkling turquoise blues. Outdoorsy adventurers can even pitch the chair next to their tent and use it to watch the stars ... or flip over and read their favorite chapter.
Travelers appreciate how it is easy to carry, making it ideal for road trips or spontaneous days outdoors. Reviewers even note it's a favorite for napping in the shade, thanks to the multiple reclining positions that let you shift from sitting upright to lying completely flat (via Real Simple). One Thrillist writer tried the chair, and while she had mixed reviews on the chair's setup, she mentions that the overall experience is extremely worth the purchase. It's not to be confused with a massage chair, despite it's design. However, if you have a companion with you, who's to say you can't use it for that, too? It's a smarter way to chill, wherever the sun takes you. Curious where to take the Ostrich Chair? Head to one of the 25 best beaches in the Caribbean!