The Genius Beach Chair Innovation That's A Game-Changer For Book Lovers And Sun Worshipers

Sitting upright on a beach chair is slowly becoming a thing of the past. Sounds strange, right? Well, that's because it kind of is. There's a new beach chair that has hit the sand –– and it's the perfect innovation for book lovers and sun bathers who are sick of getting those tiny little grains in places that are very hard to dig out. The Ostrich Chair is a unique take on your favorite foldable lounger, except it allows you to lie in five different positions. There is a hole at the crown of the chair so that you can lie face down without having to crank your neck to tan your back, as well as being a genius solution for those who want to multitask and read.

It's been rated over four stars on Amazon, with customers raving about it being the ultimate lounge chair. Plus, Ostrich includes their quintessential hole at the top of many of their chair designs (which range between $70 to $220 in price, with some of the chair designs sold out on the company's direct website).

The chair is not only practical but also surprisingly stylish. It folds flat for easy transport, making it a must-have for traveling to one of the most iconic beaches in the world, or even just poolside lounging at home. For those who take their outdoor downtime seriously, the Ostrich Chair isn't just another beach accessory. It's a game-changer in how we relax under the sun.