The Ultimate Packing List For A Successful Beach Trip

It's common knowledge at this point that everyone should lather themselves in sunscreen under the unforgiving beach sun. However, beach-goers should make an effort to use reef-friendly sunscreen brands specifically. These are made without chemicals that can damage the delicate marine world.

National Geographic recommends that beach-goers with irritable skin try out Blue Lizard Sunscreen ($12.99 on Amazon). It has a powerful mineral formula with no parabens or scent that's very gentle on the skin. It also doesn't contain things like oxybenzone and octinoxate that can harm the ocean when you go for a dip. You should also be prepared with an SPF lip balm at the beach since this body part is often left unprotected in the sun.