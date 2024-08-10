The Ultimate Packing List For A Successful Beach Trip
The beach is a highlight of the summer, but it can quickly become a headache if you're not prepared with the right stuff. All it takes is forgetting one key item to make the entire experience a drag or even cause the trip earlier than expected. Whether you're going to the beach in Florida to spot dolphins or swimming in the seas of Europe, there are a few essentials you need. Not to worry, though — all you have to do is bring everything on this ultimate packing list for a successful beach trip to ensure that the day stays fun.
At least two towels
A cardinal mistake of most beach-goers is only packing one towel for drying themselves after swimming. In reality, you need at least two towels — one for drying off and the other for laying out on the beach. While there are other ways to create a protective barrier between you and the sand, nothing beats a classic cotton towel. According to The New York Times, the L.L. Bean Seaside Towel is the best one because it's super comfy and can stand up to the sand and water at the beach.
Beach Bag
A beach bag or tote makes the journey from car to beach so much easier and keeps all your stuff perfectly organized. According to CNN, there are lots of stylish beach bags on the market right now because people want one that is efficient but still looks good. For example, the Dagne Dover Grocery Tote is very easy to carry and is an adorable fashion statement at the same time. It is also constructed from strong mesh, so that sand won't get trapped inside the bag for the rest of its days.
Beach Wagon
Smaller items like a beach cover-up and sunscreen can fit inside a tote bag, but bigger things will likely require a beach wagon. Instead of struggling with your arms full, beach wagons make it simpler to trek your way across the sand with cumbersome objects like beach tents, inflatables, and food. It's great for families who are trying to wrangle kids and get everything set up for their beach day all at once. Besides, there's something undeniably cool about pulling a beach wagon across golden sands.
Reef-friendly sunscreen & lip balm with SPF
It's common knowledge at this point that everyone should lather themselves in sunscreen under the unforgiving beach sun. However, beach-goers should make an effort to use reef-friendly sunscreen brands specifically. These are made without chemicals that can damage the delicate marine world.
National Geographic recommends that beach-goers with irritable skin try out Blue Lizard Sunscreen ($12.99 on Amazon). It has a powerful mineral formula with no parabens or scent that's very gentle on the skin. It also doesn't contain things like oxybenzone and octinoxate that can harm the ocean when you go for a dip. You should also be prepared with an SPF lip balm at the beach since this body part is often left unprotected in the sun.
Flip-flops or water shoes
We don't want to scare you, but did you know that tiny creatures called hookworms can lurk under the sand and potentially dig their way into your feet if you walk along the beach without shoes? One woman who contracted hookworm parasites on vacation told Cosmopolitan, "All this just from walking barefoot on the beach. So, anyone traveling ... check with your resort and see if the beaches around you are cleaned regularly. And it's best to wear shoes on the beach as much as possible!"
This cautionary tale is one reason you should always bring flip-flops to the beach. Water shoes are also a good alternative on rocky shores. Any other type of shoe will likely be infested with sand forever after wearing them at the beach.
Cooler with drinks and beach-friendly snacks
Even if there are restaurants nearby, you want a cooler stacked with plenty of tasty drinks and snacks at the beach so you never have to leave your spot. Burying your icebox in the sand is a neat beach hack that can keep all the stuff in your cooler longer, too. Some of the best beach-friendly dishes to bring are things like fruit, wraps, hummus, chips with dip, and pasta salad. Drinks? There are no bad options.
Beach tent or umbrella
Laying out on the beach without some sort of respite from the blazing sun can get exhausting fast. To avoid burning out from excessive sun exposure, take a beach tent or umbrella on your trip to the seaside. Instead of being built to protect you against harsh weather like a camping tent, a beach tent is meant to keep you guarded from UV rays — and they're much easier to set up.
Sunglasses
You don't just need to protect your skin from the sun at the beach; you also need to think about your eyes. According to doctors at Columbia University, wearing sunglasses can be good for your eye health because they shut out powerful UV light from the sun. Plus, sunglasses make spending time at the beach a lot more pleasant because you won't be squinting into the distance to see everything. You also get to look cool, which is never a bad thing.
Beach cover-up
When you're done fully soaking up the sunshine, a beach cover-up will come in handy for concealing yourself. After all, most people don't want to spend the entire day completely exposed. Beach cover-ups are a cute fashion statement, and there are tons of different styles. Vogue says that anything from flowy pants to an oversized maxi dress can work as a comfortable cover-up at the beach. Choose your style, and away you go.
Books or magazines
While a day at the beach is entertaining in its own special way, the reality is that there's not really much to do there. You lay in the sun for a while, soak in the water for a bit, and enjoy the atmosphere as much as possible. After a few hours, you need an activity to keep you busy. An intriguing book or gossip-filled magazine can do the trick. As a bonus, there are lots of potential benefits to reading, like it can minimize stress levels and even make you more empathetic. If you are indecisive about what to read, an e-reader is always a fabulous option.
Waterproof headphones or a portable speaker
Throwing on a little bit of music can change the whole vibe of your trip to the beach. You'll want to make sure the headphones or speaker you're using can survive any accidental drops of water, though. Consumer Reports recommends the Sony XG300 Portable Speaker because it can tolerate a little bit of water and dust. Plus, its battery can last all day (up to 25 hours), which is plenty of time to enjoy the beach.
Hand sanitizing wipes
Beaches aren't necessarily the cleanest places in the world. According to a study by Environment America, approximately half of the beaches in the United States are tainted with fecal matter. Between animals, children, and just Mother Nature, there is always the potential to accidentally get dirty, especially if you're enjoying a family beach trip. Hand sanitizing wipes can save the day when things get messy at the beach, and there's no other convenient way to clean up.
Small first-aid kit
Since you never know what is going to happen when your family is running around at the beach, it's wise to always have a little first-aid kit handy. You don't want to be out in the harsh elements with an injury, even if it's a small one. A first-aid kit for the beach should include things like bandages, gauze, ointment, tweezers, over-the-counter pain medicine, and possibly even sting treatment, depending on the wildlife at the spot you're visiting.
Insect repellant
Most beach-goers are way more concerned with packing the sunscreen than the bug spray, but these items can be equally important. Many insects and critters around the globe can cause diseases if they manage to nip at your skin, so you should do your best to keep them away. CNN suggests using Proven Insect Repellant Spray ($13.98 from Walmart) because it doesn't have that typical overpowering bug spray stench, but it's still highly effective.
Inflatables or other types of water gear
There are many ways to appreciate the water during a beach trip besides simply swimming. Bring a big inflatable and lounge out while being softly swayed by the sea. Adventurers could pack some goggles and snorkels to get a glimpse of the world hiding under the water. Fancy something a little more extreme? Take a boogie board to the beach and have a blast riding the waves. Fun water activities like snorkeling around coral reefs and boogie-boarding can significantly improve the quality of your beach day. Inflatables and other types of water gear are essentials for any beach day packing list.
Beach-friendly toys for kids
Keeping adults entertained at the beach is one thing, but children? A bored child out in the sun can be a nightmare. The ultimate beach packing list should always include different types of toys and activities for little ones.
You have probably already considered classic sandcastle-building equipment and shovels for digging holes at the beach. There are also more advanced beach-friendly toys and games, such as water guns, paddleball, or cornhole. With a few of these things in your beach wagon, your kids will be occupied outside all day long.
Waterproof electronics bag
Getting your phone wet or damaged with sand can be a major downer on your beach trip. Broken electronics are never a positive thing, and you don't want to miss out on those adorable beach photos with your friends and family. The compromise for this conundrum is bringing a waterproof electronics bag for your devices so you can use them as much as you want worry-free. These can also be useful for carrying travel documents, passports, credit cards, or anything else you can't live without.
Underwater camera or GoPro
Beachgoers who want to memorialize their day at the ocean might want to consider bringing an underwater camera or GoPro. These will allow you to capture stunning shots without the fear of water damaging the camera. People who want to flex their creative muscles might get a real kick out of having these gadgets at the beach. Just make sure you attach a floater to your camera and tie the strap around your wrist before you take it in the water, or risk losing it at the bottom of the sea.
Portable charger
Most beaches have nowhere to recharge electronics once the battery expires. Taking a fully charged portable charger to the beach will ensure you remain connected and can use your gadgets for hours on end. Many portable chargers on the market can fully juice your phone up to three times before needing to be recharged. The New York Times recommends the Belkin BoostCharge Plus (available on Amazon) since it's slim enough to easily take anywhere, and it has its own cords built into it.
Portable fan or water spray bottle
One of the trademarks of a day at the beach is that it can often be brutally hot. Sun, sea, and sand; that's kind of the point, right? While you can jump in the water to try and cool off, it can also help to bring a portable fan or a spray bottle filled with cool water. The Gaiatop Portable Neck Fan ($22.98 on Amazon) is an excellent option because it's easy to carry, and it has three settings that blow a powerful gust of air directly onto your neck without having to hold it.
Refillable water bottle
It can take as little as 30 minutes to become dehydrated when you're completely exposed to the sun. Once dehydration sets in, you can quickly feel woozy and disoriented, which is a significant problem when you're at the beach. With this in mind, most beaches have water fountains or something similar to keep everyone quenched. As long as you're equipped with a refillable water bottle at the beach, your thirst won't become something more severe. It might seem simple, but overlook this one at your peril.
Plastic or laundry bag for dirty clothes
It has been a delightful day at the beach, but now it's time to go home, and you have a problem: the dirty clothes. Imagine taking all of your family's sopping wet, sand-covered clothes loose into the car after spending all day at the beach. No, thank you!
Bringing a plastic bag or laundry sack on a beach trip is so essential. The APQ Travel Laundry Bags ($23.58 on Amazon) are a fantastic option because they're made out of thick, strong plastic that won't rip under the weight of heavy, soaking clothes. The bags even have handles to allow for effortless transportation from the beach to the car.
A garbage bag
Everyone wants to continue enjoying beaches around the world for generations to come, but that won't be possible if people leave all their trash behind. It's crucial to be considerate and pick up all your trash before you leave the area. Bringing a garbage bag to the beach ahead of time can make the task of cleaning up much easier. You can even earn some "good person" brownie points by picking up any other stray trash you find around the shore. "Leave a clean camp and a dead fire" might be a camping term, but it applies to the beach as well.
Baby powder
After a day at the beach, it is entirely normal to be covered in sand and not quite know how to get all the little bits off. There is one little-known trick to get all the sand off your body fast on a beach trip — baby powder. Many people don't realize how multi-useful this stuff is, and one of its many incredible functions is that baby powder completely removes sand from your skin in an instant. It's a must-have for anyone who gets irritated by being blanketed in a layer of itchy sand post-beach trip.