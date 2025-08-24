The Iconic Animal Tons Of Tourists Complain About Not Getting To See On A Costa Rica Vacation

What's there not to do in Costa Rica? You can take a horseback riding trek through the rainforest and out to the sea, dive into that sea and swim with hammerhead sharks, head inland for a ziplining adventure and canopy tour, and hit the streets of the country's capital, San José, for a night out. What's there to complain about? Well, some travelers have just got to gaze up into a tree and see a shaggy, immobile mammal with long, curved claws hanging there, doing practically nothing but being cute. Enter the sloth, and all the disappointed tourists in Costa Rica who never see them.

But are there really so many people who have "see a sloth" built into their Costa Rican trip itinerary? It seems so, judging by all the online articles advising people how to do so. There's breakdowns of sloth types (Hoffmann's two-toed sloth and the brown-throated sloth), descriptions of sloth behaviors, and likely locations to spot them (Tortuguero National Park, Corcovado National Park, Cahuita National Park, Manuel Antonio National Park, and La Fortuna). There's also articles exhorting people to not try to hold sloths, other articles bemoaning the obsession that some tourists have about taking selfies with wildlife, travelers' confessionals about the desperate need to see Costa Rican sloths, and of course, paid sloth-sighting tours. Who knew?

Bottom line, if you've just got to see a sloth in Costa Rica, there are responsible best practices to follow, like not making noise and keeping your distance. But if you don't care about seeing sloths, there's still plenty of once-in-a-lifetime adventures to enjoy in Costa Rica.