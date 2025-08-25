Why Tourists Should Avoid Using Coat Checks

At some point in time, we've all run in from the frigid cold, bundled up in layers, and made a mad dash to coat check. Nobody wants to carry a bulky jacket around the nightclub or hold it all night during dinner or a show. We trust coat check without a second thought, since there's a watchful guardian there to keep an eye on our outerwear. But there's one big reason you may want to think twice about it. While someone is certainly keeping an eye on your coat, there's one tiny and disgusting thing they may not see. As gross as it may seem, bed bugs can often be found lurking on other coats hanging near yours. By avoiding coat checks, you can reduce the possibility of these creepy-crawly critters coming home with you.

While it's common to encounter these annoying critters in a hotel room, many people don't realize that bed bugs can also be found on airplanes, and even at coat checks. Lorne Hanewich with the pest management company Anticimex Carolinas told Forbes, "Coat checks at theaters, museums, or event venues might seem innocuous, but they're communal spaces where bed bugs can linger." Seasoned travelers know that you shouldn't use the luggage rack in your hotel room, but many tourists aren't as vigilant. Research from the National Pest Management Association shows that only 28% of Americans check their hotel rooms for bed bugs, so it's possible that many people are transporting these unwelcome pests without knowing it.