Why Tourists Should Avoid Using Coat Checks
At some point in time, we've all run in from the frigid cold, bundled up in layers, and made a mad dash to coat check. Nobody wants to carry a bulky jacket around the nightclub or hold it all night during dinner or a show. We trust coat check without a second thought, since there's a watchful guardian there to keep an eye on our outerwear. But there's one big reason you may want to think twice about it. While someone is certainly keeping an eye on your coat, there's one tiny and disgusting thing they may not see. As gross as it may seem, bed bugs can often be found lurking on other coats hanging near yours. By avoiding coat checks, you can reduce the possibility of these creepy-crawly critters coming home with you.
While it's common to encounter these annoying critters in a hotel room, many people don't realize that bed bugs can also be found on airplanes, and even at coat checks. Lorne Hanewich with the pest management company Anticimex Carolinas told Forbes, "Coat checks at theaters, museums, or event venues might seem innocuous, but they're communal spaces where bed bugs can linger." Seasoned travelers know that you shouldn't use the luggage rack in your hotel room, but many tourists aren't as vigilant. Research from the National Pest Management Association shows that only 28% of Americans check their hotel rooms for bed bugs, so it's possible that many people are transporting these unwelcome pests without knowing it.
How to get rid of bed bugs
You could forgo the coat totally and deal with the brutal, freezing temperature, or just decide to skip the coat check and carry your outerwear around all night. Those options may not always work, though. If you feel like you have to leave your coat at coat check, you may want to plan ahead and treat your coat with insect repellent. A Rutgers University report shared tips for preventing bed bugs, stating that fabric that's been treated with DEET will repel bed bugs. If the bug repellent doesn't list bed bugs on the label, it could still work to prevent these annoying critters, but you should check with your state pesticide regulatory agency to make sure you're allowed to use it for that purpose.
It's best to be proactive and make sure bed bugs don't come home with you, but even with diligent planning, you can't always prevent these bugs from hitching a ride. If you checked your coat and discovered that unwelcome visitors tagged along for a ride into your home, you'll want to act fast. If you're traveling, put your coat in a plastic bag before putting it in your suitcase. Bed bugs don't like to climb on plastic, so that will at least keep them at bay. You can also wash and dry your coat on the high heat settings. Hot steam works too, and you can use a steamer set at 212 degrees Fahrenheit to kill the bed bugs.