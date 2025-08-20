What Tourists Need To Know About Grand Teton National Park's Rabies Outbreak
Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park, famed for its mountain views and glacier-carved lakes, welcomes over 3.6 million visitors a year for both challenging hikes and more laid-back outdoor activities. But recent guests may have unknowingly been exposed to rabies while staying in the park's historic lodging. According to the National Park Service (NPS), a "suspected" bat colony was discovered in the attic of the Jackson Lake Lodge, a 385-room property located in the heart of the park.
The NPS is warning guests who stayed at the lodge between May 5 and July 27, 2025, that they may have encountered bats carrying the rabies virus. Specifically, a colony of bats was found in the attic above guest rooms 516, 518, 520, 522, 524, 526, 528, and 530, spaces that housed more than 500 guests during that period, according to estimates by local health officials. While the few bats tested so far have been negative for rabies, they only represent a small fraction of the colony. As a result, officials have begun alerting guests who may have been at risk of exposure.
"What we're really concerned about is people who saw bats in their rooms and people who might have had direct contact with a bat," Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist told The Associated Press. Rabies can spread through bat bites, scratches, or even through saliva making contact with an open wound. Currently, state health officials are attempting to make contact with the guests from 38 states and seven countries who slept in the affected rooms.
The scope of the Grand Teton rabies scare
Even if officials haven't contacted them, anyone who stayed in the affected rooms should seek immediate medical care to assess their risk. Bat bites and scratches are not always visible or painful, and children, heavy sleepers, or those under the influence of alcohol — anyone unable to communicate possible contact with a bat — may be considered at risk. If necessary, health officials may recommend the rabies vaccine as a preventive measure.
For those at risk, prompt assessment and, if needed, rabies treatment are critical. Rabies is almost always fatal in humans once clinical symptoms, including anxiety and hallucinations, appear. The incubation period can range from a few weeks to several months, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, which is why it's essential for all guests at Jackson Lake Lodge to be checked, even those who stayed there as far back as May.
Grand Teton National Park spokespeople have announced that the bats would not be exterminated and that officials are working to manage the situation. The affected rooms have been closed indefinitely and fitted with devices to prevent the animals from reentering once they left to find food. However, since early July, eight reports have been filed with the Grand Teton Lodge Company pertaining to guests who might have also been exposed to bats in rooms at the Jackson Lake Lodge. The Wyoming Department of Health has said it has no concerns about the bats being an ongoing issue. "The lodge company has done a fantastic job of doing their due diligence of making sure everyone that is coming in for ... visits this year, are going to be as safe as possible," Emily Curren, Wyoming's public health veterinarian, told The Associated Press.