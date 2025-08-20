What Tourists Need To Know About Grand Teton National Park's Rabies Outbreak

Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park, famed for its mountain views and glacier-carved lakes, welcomes over 3.6 million visitors a year for both challenging hikes and more laid-back outdoor activities. But recent guests may have unknowingly been exposed to rabies while staying in the park's historic lodging. According to the National Park Service (NPS), a "suspected" bat colony was discovered in the attic of the Jackson Lake Lodge, a 385-room property located in the heart of the park.

The NPS is warning guests who stayed at the lodge between May 5 and July 27, 2025, that they may have encountered bats carrying the rabies virus. Specifically, a colony of bats was found in the attic above guest rooms 516, 518, 520, 522, 524, 526, 528, and 530, spaces that housed more than 500 guests during that period, according to estimates by local health officials. While the few bats tested so far have been negative for rabies, they only represent a small fraction of the colony. As a result, officials have begun alerting guests who may have been at risk of exposure.

"What we're really concerned about is people who saw bats in their rooms and people who might have had direct contact with a bat," Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist told The Associated Press. Rabies can spread through bat bites, scratches, or even through saliva making contact with an open wound. Currently, state health officials are attempting to make contact with the guests from 38 states and seven countries who slept in the affected rooms.