One Of Florida's Most Peaceful Escapes Is A Quiet Gulf Coast Community With A Preserved Shoreline
Among those who chase the sunshine on Florida's coasts, there are two distinct types. There are those who love glitz and glamour, who enjoy spots like Fort Lauderdale or Miami, where there is no shortage of hip neighborhoods and pool-studded resorts. But there are also folks who long to explore the wild, natural wonders the Sunshine State has to offer. The Gulf Coast offers many peaceful escapes, but only 50 miles north of Tampa is Hernando Beach — an area with a preserved shoreline, a plethora of water activities available, and ideally located by breathtaking natural parks.
Its proximity to the Tampa Bay area makes Hernando Beach easily accessible. While Tampa International, located about 46 miles from Hernando Beach, is the closest travel hub, you can also reach this stunning location with a 2-hour drive from Orlando.
While Hernando Beach doesn't, in fact, have a beach, it has something even more unique — a mostly intact waterfront that offers a glimpse of how this part of Florida looked pre-development. But, as the name suggests, there's no shortage of adventurous activities for those who want to spend time on and near the water. You can spend your days kayaking, fishing, exploring the Gulf or river, or visiting the nearby Weeki Wachee Preserve, home to miles of hiking and mountain biking trails.
Hernando Beach's preserved shoreline and natural parks
While much of coastal Florida was heavily developed in the 1960s, increased wetlands protections in 1971 halted canal developments like Hernando Beach, which involved dredging channels into the island for boater access. As a result of the ensuing legal cases, the developer had to build a dike around the southern half of the community. To this day, those canals are plugged and do not lead to the open water. Residents use a boat lift to cross the dike and get to the Gulf. The cap on development has, in part, helped earn Hernando the title of Adventure Coast, thanks to its natural and unspoiled coastlines.
Located right outside the main Hernando Beach canal, the Flats are a popular spot for boaters who want to savor the shallow, crystal-clear waters that make this region unique. The deepest point is about 4 feet deep, so it's the perfect place to explore from your own kayak or jet ski. While there aren't any rentals in the area, you can rent pontoon boats from several marinas in town. The Flats are a stunning sight, but be aware that it can get crowded since it's one of the most popular boating destinations in the area.
The town is also located near the mouth of the Weeki Wachee River, home to the deepest natural spring in the U.S. The river is ideal for kayaking. The best put-in is located at the state park, where rentals are available. From there, it's an easy trip downstream on the quick current as you wind your way through woodlands and over crystal-clear water. The kayak rental includes the return shuttle at the end of your trip.
Things to do in and around Hernando Beach
Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is also home to unique, real-life mermaid shows. The performers put on underwater shows daily, and that's just one part of this storied roadside attraction that's been drawing crowds since 1947. Entry to the park is $13 for adults and $8 for kids, and gives access to all activities excluding boat tours. The park is less than 10 miles outside of Hernando Beach.
Birdwatching is a delight in this unspoiled corner of Florida. You can see a wide variety of birds, from the majestic brown pelican to the peculiar-looking white Ibis, with its bright, beady eyes, as well as the flamboyant roseate spoonbills. Florida boasts over 500 bird species, both permanent and migratory, making this location by the water a fantastic stop for keen bird aficionados. It's worth extending your stay to check out a few more must-see birding spots in Florida.
Hernando Beach is a mostly residential community, so your best bet to plan your escape is to find a vacation rental on Airbnb or VRBO. The one exception, however, is the Tripadvisor 4.8-star-rated Hernando Beach Motel. It's located right along the town's main canal, has rooms with full kitchens, and even offers on-site boat rentals.