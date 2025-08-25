One Of Florida's Most Peaceful Escapes Is A Quiet Gulf Coast Community With A Preserved Shoreline

Among those who chase the sunshine on Florida's coasts, there are two distinct types. There are those who love glitz and glamour, who enjoy spots like Fort Lauderdale or Miami, where there is no shortage of hip neighborhoods and pool-studded resorts. But there are also folks who long to explore the wild, natural wonders the Sunshine State has to offer. The Gulf Coast offers many peaceful escapes, but only 50 miles north of Tampa is Hernando Beach — an area with a preserved shoreline, a plethora of water activities available, and ideally located by breathtaking natural parks.

Its proximity to the Tampa Bay area makes Hernando Beach easily accessible. While Tampa International, located about 46 miles from Hernando Beach, is the closest travel hub, you can also reach this stunning location with a 2-hour drive from Orlando.

While Hernando Beach doesn't, in fact, have a beach, it has something even more unique — a mostly intact waterfront that offers a glimpse of how this part of Florida looked pre-development. But, as the name suggests, there's no shortage of adventurous activities for those who want to spend time on and near the water. You can spend your days kayaking, fishing, exploring the Gulf or river, or visiting the nearby Weeki Wachee Preserve, home to miles of hiking and mountain biking trails.