Sandwiched Between Miami's Hippest Neighborhoods Is An Iconic Beach Resort With 11 Pools And Acres Of Beach

The Sunshine State is abundant in places to lap up the waves and soak up the warmth on the east coast. It's where you'll come across some of the most impressive top-rated islands and find year-round sunshine and scenic beach views. Miami beaches, in particular, are known across the globe to be an iconic experience, and one beach resort lives up to the hype. Fontainebleau Resort is a giant on Collins Avenue, the main hotel and shopping street in Miami Beach, with a hard-to-dismiss reputation. With over 50 years of history, it has made its mark as one of the cornerstones of the city's resort scene. Not only is Fontainebleau a great place to unplug (or turn up) in a major tourist destination but it is also nestled near some exciting neighborhoods like Little Havana and the Art Deco district.

With its blend of old-school golden-era glamor and modern contemporary art and design, this Miami Beach hotel weaves the old with the new making it one of the best places to host your stay. It has 22 acres of oceanfront views, so there's plenty of space to enjoy the deep blue hues. If you find yourself seeking less saltier waters, you could always find a spot in one of the 11 pools, namely the iconic bowtie-shaped pool. The resort is about 12 miles from Miami International Airport (MIA), and ride-sharing and taxis are common and cost around $55-$65. Alternatively, you can catch a combination of tram and bus lines that will get you to the Miami Beach location.