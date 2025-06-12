Sandwiched Between Miami's Hippest Neighborhoods Is An Iconic Beach Resort With 11 Pools And Acres Of Beach
The Sunshine State is abundant in places to lap up the waves and soak up the warmth on the east coast. It's where you'll come across some of the most impressive top-rated islands and find year-round sunshine and scenic beach views. Miami beaches, in particular, are known across the globe to be an iconic experience, and one beach resort lives up to the hype. Fontainebleau Resort is a giant on Collins Avenue, the main hotel and shopping street in Miami Beach, with a hard-to-dismiss reputation. With over 50 years of history, it has made its mark as one of the cornerstones of the city's resort scene. Not only is Fontainebleau a great place to unplug (or turn up) in a major tourist destination but it is also nestled near some exciting neighborhoods like Little Havana and the Art Deco district.
With its blend of old-school golden-era glamor and modern contemporary art and design, this Miami Beach hotel weaves the old with the new making it one of the best places to host your stay. It has 22 acres of oceanfront views, so there's plenty of space to enjoy the deep blue hues. If you find yourself seeking less saltier waters, you could always find a spot in one of the 11 pools, namely the iconic bowtie-shaped pool. The resort is about 12 miles from Miami International Airport (MIA), and ride-sharing and taxis are common and cost around $55-$65. Alternatively, you can catch a combination of tram and bus lines that will get you to the Miami Beach location.
What to know about the pools at Fontainebleau Miami
There's a poolside experience for everyone at Fontainebleau, whether you're looking for a much-needed family vacation or for an energetic adult vibe. Arkadia Day Club is Fontainebleau's answer to the ultimate pool party experience every weekend. With live DJs and crafted cocktails, there is plenty of fun to be had between noon and 6 p.m. in the adults-only pool section of the resort. On the other hand, the family pools include shallow water and fun waterslides.
Arkadia Day Club guests can rent beds or cabanas (with varying food and beverage minimums) to lounge by the 21-and-over pool. Hotel guests have access to a range of bed and cabana options at the main pool for various-sized groups. Some even come with amenities such as flat-screen TVs, extra lounge chairs, and mini refrigerators.
Plus, you don't even need to leave your poolside perch to enjoy a delicious meal or a refreshing drink. The hotel's eatery, Fresh, will deliver everything from fruit smoothies and gelato to entree salads and hearty sandwiches to stay fueled throughout your day. Another dining option, Glow, serves the Bowtie and Oasis Pools and offers dishes like chicken wings, Caesar salad, and fish tacos. They also have an impressive tequila menu and craft cocktails like a Passion Fruit Mojito, Piña Colada, and, of course, a Miami Vice.
Make the most of the beach at Fontainebleau
Whether you've come to Miami for the thrill or the luxury, Fontainebleau can make the beach experience exactly what you're looking for. There is no better way to enjoy the beach than in maximum style and comfort. Guests can reserve shaded queen-sized beach beds, which include beach towels and a beach butler service every day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.Plus, you don't have to leave the sand to satisfy your appetite or to grab a great drink. The hotel's beachside menu includes light options like ceviche and shrimp cocktail, and those with heartier appetites can dig into a burger or a cheese quesadilla. Round out your meal with a signature cocktail or a glass of wine from the well-rounded list of offerings.
Those looking to explore a little further out can book a private yacht through Fontainebleau's marina partner The Charter Agency. There are a range of yachts available from 50 to 100 feet that can accommodate up to 13 passengers. The yachts sail around South Florida and the Bahamas and the service includes water toys, snorkel gear, floating mats, towel service, and more. Each yacht leaves from the intercoastal Fontainebleau Marina and can run from four-, six-, or eight-hour trips.
For those wanting to get their adventure on, there are a bunch of heart-racing options. Each day, you can choose from various water sports rentals including kayaks, banana boats, paddles, and wave runners. After all, you wouldn't want to leave without hopping on a jet ski to splash around the coast in true South Florida style. Ride along the shore and check out some of Miami's most scenic beaches as you enjoy the rush of the Atlantic waves.