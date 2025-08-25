Hidden On Hawaii's Big Island Is A Crowd-Free Beach State Park Full Of Scenic Hikes And Oceanside Views
Beautiful sunsets, expansive beaches, and volcanoes all come to mind when planning a trip to the Hawaiian Islands. But far too often, tourists are surprised by the vast number of people they encounter there upon arrival. Large crowds can sometimes dampen the experience. However, in Hawaii's underrated Kekaha Kai State Park, crowds are often nonexistent, thanks to its rugged terrain and lack of tourist traps.
Kekaha Kai State Park is situated just 5 miles from Kona International Airport on the Big Island of Hawaii and offers several miles of pristine beaches (in case you were wondering, here are the five best airlines that fly to Hawaii). Though note that it's not easily accessible by car and requires a long walk on uneven, rocky terrain. Four-wheel drive vehicles, such as Jeeps and SUVs, can navigate the unpaved portions of the road, as long as drivers proceed with caution.
While the journey to Kekaha Kai may seem like a challenge, the views and the peace visitors will find there make the trek worth it. Mahai'ula Beach offers calm waters for swimming, along with picnic tables, grills, and small restrooms. Nearby, a 4.5-mile hiking trail takes visitors through the wilderness and to the summit of Pu'u Ku'ili, a 342-foot-high cinder cone. Once on top, there are uninterrupted views of Hawaii's western coastline.
Surfing, seclusion, and Kona's only black sand beach
Adding Kekaha Kai State Park to your list of best things to do in Hawaii is a great idea, especially if you're looking to avoid crowds. The park is on the western side of the Big Island of Hawaii, and just north of Mahai'ula Beach sits Makalawena Beach, which is even more secluded. The water is rougher here, which lures surfers, especially in the winter. White sands are common here, but the only black sand beach in the Kona region, Makole'a, is nearby.
Makole'a Beach is not a great location for swimming, and it's comparatively small compared to other black sand beaches. Stretching only 40 feet along a steep slope, this beach offers views of rock arches and tide pools. Getting there requires a strenuous 0.6-mile hike over hard lava flows south of Kekaha Kai State Park's Kaelehuluhulu Beach. If you're looking for privacy, however, this trek is worth it. Even further south is yet another secluded spot called Hidden Beach, offering shaded areas, gray sand, and close views of flights landing at the nearby Kona International Airport.
The Big Island is among the least expensive of the Hawaiian islands for visitors, and there is no entrance fee required for Kekaha Kai State Park. Visitors should keep in mind that the park is only open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. There are also no lifeguards on duty, so swimmers should use extreme caution. For more tips on planning the perfect Hawaiian getaway, visit our Hawaii travel guide.