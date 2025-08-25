Hidden On Hawaii's Big Island Is A Crowd-Free Beach State Park Full Of Scenic Hikes And Oceanside Views

Beautiful sunsets, expansive beaches, and volcanoes all come to mind when planning a trip to the Hawaiian Islands. But far too often, tourists are surprised by the vast number of people they encounter there upon arrival. Large crowds can sometimes dampen the experience. However, in Hawaii's underrated Kekaha Kai State Park, crowds are often nonexistent, thanks to its rugged terrain and lack of tourist traps.

Kekaha Kai State Park is situated just 5 miles from Kona International Airport on the Big Island of Hawaii and offers several miles of pristine beaches (in case you were wondering, here are the five best airlines that fly to Hawaii). Though note that it's not easily accessible by car and requires a long walk on uneven, rocky terrain. Four-wheel drive vehicles, such as Jeeps and SUVs, can navigate the unpaved portions of the road, as long as drivers proceed with caution.

While the journey to Kekaha Kai may seem like a challenge, the views and the peace visitors will find there make the trek worth it. Mahai'ula Beach offers calm waters for swimming, along with picnic tables, grills, and small restrooms. Nearby, a 4.5-mile hiking trail takes visitors through the wilderness and to the summit of Pu'u Ku'ili, a 342-foot-high cinder cone. Once on top, there are uninterrupted views of Hawaii's western coastline.