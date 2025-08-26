Here's What Happens If Your Cruise Ship Is In Port During A Tsunami, And Why It's Better To Be At Sea

A common misconception is that tsunamis are one giant wave that crashes ashore. They actually consist of surges of water that sometimes reach over 100 feet. They're caused by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and, increasingly today, underwater landslides caused by melting glaciers. Water levels can rise and fall dramatically during a tsunami, which could be particularly unfortunate for boats that are tied to piers, as the fluctuations can dislodge them and cause collisions with other ships or structures. For boats and ships that remain in place, strong currents and floating debris are enough to cause them serious harm.

Tsunami waves are much lower in ocean depths greater than 180 feet, and although water levels still fluctuate, the changes are small enough to pass under cruise ships without incident. So, although there are reasons to avoid taking a cruise, cruise ships at sea are a fairly safe place to be in a tsunami. This is why cruise ships could disembark immediately after a tsunami warning, leaving some passengers behind. In July 2025, a Norwegian Cruise ship departed Hilo, Hawaii, two hours early due to a warning issued to the area. While this action caused some dismay, the decision was made to prioritize the safety of the crew and guests already on board, as explained by company officials.

Tsunami waves can continue from hours to days, and there's no way to predict intervals between surges. That's why it makes sense for cruise ships to head into deeper waters, delay returning to shore, or cancel port stops altogether until receiving the all-clear. Fortunately, cruise ship captains and crew members have emergency training. The ships are also connected to tsunami alert networks, so they'll know when it's safe to return to port.