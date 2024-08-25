The Best Thing To Do If There's An Earthquake While You're On Vacation

It's very disconcerting to experience an earthquake, even when it's small. Some may just cause your light fixture to swing, but larger ones can crack pavement, damage buildings, and, in some cases, cause a devastating tsunami. If one hits when you're on vacation, it's important to know what to do and what not to do. First, stay calm. We know that's a big ask, but knowing the right steps to take before you experience this situation can keep you from panicking. One of the most important things you can do is have an emergency meeting plan if you get separated from friends and family. When you arrive at your destination, pick a spot to meet up if you can't communicate.

Your plan should include letting people know where you'll be. If you're in another country, program the number for your embassy into your phone, as well as the emergency numbers for the country. (The U.S. Department of State has a list of them in other countries here.) Email copies of all your travel documents to yourself in a password-protected folder, or put them in a phone photo album so you don't have to get to the hotel safe. If an earthquake occurs, only use the phone to make actual calls if you must. Text your family and friends instead of calling to keep emergency phone lines open. It's also worth checking to see if your travel insurance policy covers a situation like this if you have it.

