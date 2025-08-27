The Airbnb Scam To Avoid By Watching Out For This Red Flag

Imagine this: You're tired, vulnerable, and have (barely) managed to navigate your way around a foreign city after a long flight. Your Airbnb host contacts you, informing you of a last-minute problem with your supposed booking and offering you an alternative accommodation instead. What's that red cloth waving at you from the distance, you ask? That's a major red flag indicating a notorious bait-and-switch scam, which unfortunately happens more often than you'd think in the world of short-term platform rentals.

You can meticulously plan that once-in-a-lifetime vacation, but nothing catches you off guard quite like a smooth, well-practiced scam. Euronews reported that peak season increases the chances of getting scammed by 28%, and that's coming from different travel-related industries like fake travel agencies, car rental companies, and even the restaurant sector. Yet accommodation scams, particularly Airbnb-related ones, feel like a blow below the belt as they contradict the company's mission, which, the platform says in a business report, is to "create a world where anyone can belong anywhere and we are focused on creating an end-to-end travel platform that will handle every part of your trip."

Bait-and-switchers want to catch guests off-guard, so they spring the scam on unsuspecting victims as close to check-in as possible — faulty facilities or booking issues are the usual culprits — before putting guests in an awkward position: either switch accommodations, or find another one at the last minute. Should guests accept the alternative accommodations, they may find themselves in apartments that are subpar compared to the original booking. The scam was so prolific that in 2024, two individuals were indicted on charges of generating over $8.5 million through a bait-and-switch scam targeting thousands of Airbnb and VRBO victims. Despite this, many hosts are still using the tactic on Airbnb guests. So, if you must use the platform, avoid the scam by keeping an eye out for these red flags.