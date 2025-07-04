Rick Steves Is Begging You To Stop Booking Airbnbs And His Reasoning Is Eye-Opening

Booking an accommodation is only half the struggle when planning a vacation, but it might just be the most important choice you make. Lugging your bags from the airport to your reserved room and dropping them off without a care in the world is one of the most relieving feelings, and nowadays, the options for finding a place are endless. From boutique hotels to trendy, short-term stays, you can select just about anywhere within your budget. However, travel writer Rick Steves believes one of the most popular choices is harming the holiday destinations we love most — booking through Airbnb.

While many people want to live as the locals do, Steves notes that many layers of Airbnb are considered unethical. He says that the demand for property rentals has increased rent prices and, in addition, it has made certain cities, especially European ones, quite commercialized. "You can see this in Rome (around Piazza Navona), in Amsterdam (the Jordaan district), in Barcelona (the Ramblas isn't what it used to be) — and in many other once-vibrant and charming neighborhoods that now are just plain touristy."

Of course, travelers use other vacation rental sites besides Airbnb, like VRBO, but the issue isn't necessarily the companies themselves; it's the process. When residential spaces are turned into full-time short-term rentals, they no longer serve the local community. Instead, they cater exclusively to tourists, displacing residents and straining neighborhoods. So, he encourages pouring back into the local economy, such as family-owned B&Bs.