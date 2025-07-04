Rick Steves Is Begging You To Stop Booking Airbnbs And His Reasoning Is Eye-Opening
Booking an accommodation is only half the struggle when planning a vacation, but it might just be the most important choice you make. Lugging your bags from the airport to your reserved room and dropping them off without a care in the world is one of the most relieving feelings, and nowadays, the options for finding a place are endless. From boutique hotels to trendy, short-term stays, you can select just about anywhere within your budget. However, travel writer Rick Steves believes one of the most popular choices is harming the holiday destinations we love most — booking through Airbnb.
While many people want to live as the locals do, Steves notes that many layers of Airbnb are considered unethical. He says that the demand for property rentals has increased rent prices and, in addition, it has made certain cities, especially European ones, quite commercialized. "You can see this in Rome (around Piazza Navona), in Amsterdam (the Jordaan district), in Barcelona (the Ramblas isn't what it used to be) — and in many other once-vibrant and charming neighborhoods that now are just plain touristy."
Of course, travelers use other vacation rental sites besides Airbnb, like VRBO, but the issue isn't necessarily the companies themselves; it's the process. When residential spaces are turned into full-time short-term rentals, they no longer serve the local community. Instead, they cater exclusively to tourists, displacing residents and straining neighborhoods. So, he encourages pouring back into the local economy, such as family-owned B&Bs.
The impact of Aribnb's and private rentals in general
If you're traveling to Europe this summer, you've probably heard about residents protesting against tourists in popular places like Barcelona (via BBC). Locals are angry with the influx of travelers, as it has made the neighborhoods increasingly more expensive, driving the community out of the area because they can't keep up financially. These concerns echo Steves' argument for choosing local B&Bs over Airbnb rentals, as the former supports the broader tourism economy rather than individual profit.
"As an advocate for travelers, I appreciate the value and cultural intimacy Airbnb provides," Steves says. "But as a lover of Europe, I share the worry of those who see longtime residents and local home buyers nudged aside by tourists."
It has a larger ecosystem than just property demand. With more internationals in the area, there is a higher demand for local products, as well. This means people from other countries with potentially increased salaries are willing to pay a premium for what otherwise would be considered cheap. In turn, locals have mentioned that it's made many things unaffordable for them.
What to do if you decide to ditch Airbnb
Airbnb was favored by many travelers because it not only provided a "local's eye view" of a city, but it was a more affordable option than most hotels, too! Aside from Steves logic on Airbnb rentals, some travelers have been ditching the app on their own due to its hike in prices, which have nearly matched hotels in the area. On a YouTube video on Steves channel, he notes that many locally owned B&Bs have made it through the doom of the "Airbnb" era and their company stayed afloat. Of course, this might mean a small uptick in prices, but they are fairly competitive, and most times, cheaper than what you'd find on the app.
These locally owned B&Bs don't just offer competitive pricing, they also provide a richer, more authentic travel experience. Unlike faceless rental hosts or corporate-run properties, many of these small establishments are run by locals who genuinely care about their guests and communities. After all, where else are you going to find out about the unexpected size differences in European hotels? At the end of the day, Steves says choosing your accommodation is a personal choice, but it is something you might want to think twice about.