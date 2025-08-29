The Subtle Warning Sign That Your Hotel Room Might Be Infested With Bed Bugs

Bed bugs are notorious for being hard to detect — they typically only come out in the dead of night when you're already fast asleep, and in most cases, you'll never actually see them in person. The psychological paranoia that develops upon realizing you're sleeping among an infestation could only be described as dreadful. One of the risks of traveling is coming across a bed-bug-infested hotel room and bringing them back home with you, because once they've made your home theirs, they can be extremely difficult to eradicate. While seeing physical signs of these creeping critters may be the closest you can get to confirmation of these bugs being present in your hotel room, there's another sign that might tip you off through one of your other senses.

If you enter a hotel room and get hit with a noticeable whiff of something sweet and musty, there could be a swarm of bed bugs hiding anywhere from the luggage rack to the mattress. This is exactly why tourists should avoid using hotel dressers or putting their luggage on the hotel bed. Bed bugs thrive in and around wood and fabric surfaces, so putting your clothing in plain reach of them is practically inviting the bugs to hitch a ride in your suitcase to wherever you're off to next.

The distinct odor, described as being akin to wet towels or overripe and moldy fruit, is the result of the pheromones that the bugs release to communicate with each other; however, at other times, the smell might seem more akin to wilting or crushed coriander. The message being emitted is one of danger — bed bugs warning their cohorts that a potential threat has entered their safe space. The stronger the scent, the more bed bug enemies you've just entered the arena with.