The Scary Truth About Fleas That Every Dog Owner Should Know Before Lake Tahoe Trips

Dog parents, listen up: before you clip on the leash to embark on a picturesque Lake Tahoe road trip, you need to know the dangers that fleas might pose in the area. As reported by ABC News, a South Lake Tahoe resident recently tested positive for plague after what officials believe was a bite from an infected flea while camping. Yes, you read that right: the plague. The same disease that devastated Europe centuries ago, still shows up today in certain parts of the U.S. — and Lake Tahoe is one of them.

The case, confirmed on August 19, 2025, has health officials reminding visitors that the bacteria responsible for plague, Yersinia pestis, lives on in rodent populations, especially squirrels and chipmunks, in high-elevation areas (via CDC). "Plague is naturally present in many parts of California, including higher-elevation areas of El Dorado County," Kyle Fliflet, the county's acting director of public health, said in a statement on El Dorado County's official website. "It's important that individuals take precautions for themselves and their pets when outdoors, especially while walking, hiking and/or camping in areas where wild rodents are present."

County health officials have even shared that 41 rodents tested positive for exposure to Yersinia pestis between 2021 and 2024, with four of those registered in the first eight months of 2025. In addition, the CDC also warns that our pets can carry fleas home after a day of hiking — inadvertently bringing the disease into our homes. While cats are particularly vulnerable to plague, dogs can still be part of the chain of transmission.