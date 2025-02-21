A Scenic Hiking Trail Invites 'Slow Travel' To Untouristed Towns Hidden In The Italian Dolomites

In the era of over tourism, it can sometimes feel like there are vanishingly few places left to explore which haven't already seen more than their fair share of footfall over the years. However, for hikers ready to make the trip to Europe, there are new routes opening up in some of the continent's most scenic areas which give travelers the chance to enjoy Old World charm without the crowds. In the Italian dolomites, a 105-mile circuit called the Cammino Retico takes hikers through the regions Trentino-Alto Adige, far north at the country's mountainous land border and Veneto, the region to the east containing Verona and Venice to the south.

However, hikers of the Cammino Retico, which opens to travelers in 2024, won't find themselves among the crowds of Italian cities. Instead, the route takes you through 10 historic villages, giving you a glimpse of the area's past and of some of Italy's most outstanding natural beauty. With 50 places to stay along the route including inns and agritourism options — the farm stays for which Italy is famous – as well as the option of wild camping overnight along the route, the 7-day hike makes for an tranquil and less-populated alternative to the Iberian Peninsula's Camino de Santiago. For hikers in the know, the challenge now is to complete the Cammino Retico while it remains a best-kept secret.