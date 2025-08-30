You're Probably Holding Your Hiking Poles The Wrong Way If You Want To Avoid Injury On The Trail
If you've ever gone thru-hiking — such as on the Appalachian Trail or Europe's scenic equivalent, the Camino de Santiago — you're likely already well-aware of what a saving grace the support of some good walking sticks can be. There are two different types of poles: the unilateral hiking staff, which leaves one hand free, or trekking poles, which come in pairs to be used in tandem. And their usage might seem simple enough: with ergonomic grips and pointed ferrules, it's clear which side is up and which side is down — you just grab the handle and go, no?
In fact, no, it's not that simple. And if you think that's all there is to it, chances are, you've been holding your sticks wrong. You may also be surprised to learn that, while trekking poles are widely touted for helping with stability and preventing injuries or strain on the knees, ankles, and back, using them incorrectly can undermine those benefits. Turns out, one major thing that most people get wrong about these tools is how to use their straps. Improperly held straps can strain your wrists and make you more likely to injure your hands if you trip up. And the likelihood of this becomes compounded if you haven't adjusted your poles to the correct length for the specific type of terrain you're tackling.
Should you intend to take on any of the U.S. national park trails that are only for experienced hikers, you'll definitely want a pair of trekking poles with you. So you'd better learn how to adjust and hold them and practice walking with a pair before you even set out on your expedition. It might be too late by the time you've hit the trail. Luckily, we have some pointers on how to use them properly to avoid injuring yourself.
The correct way to adjust and hold your hiking poles
Add this to your list of safety tips to know before hiking: proper trekking pole usage prevents injury. And one of the most common mistakes hikers make that causes strain and stumbles is easy to correct. As physical therapist and fitness enthusiast Chelsea of @fithikernation explains, "I used to think that how I held my hiking pole didn't matter," but turns out, there's a wrong and right way to do it. Most people make their error when they slip their hand straight through or downward into the handle strap, holding only the pole's handle grip, which forces a tight fist and foregoes the support from the strap. Additionally, she points out, "there's a chance you could injure your thumb or fingers if you were to fall forward onto the ground."
The ideal way to use the strap is to come up through its loop from below, letting the fabric cradle the back of your wrist as you bring your hand back down, gripping the top of the strap inside your hand when you clamp your fingers around the handle. This aligns the wrist and palm comfortably with the grip, spreads weight across the strap's cradle, and allows you to comfortably hold the handle, putting less strain on your hand and arm muscles. "You'll be able to relax your hands every now and then on the straps," Chelsea explains, "so it's a great way that you can control and manipulate the pole without having to constantly squeeze it." As an added bonus, holding your poles this way will make them easier to grip when wearing gloves, which can decrease dexterity and make your hands more slippery.