You're Probably Holding Your Hiking Poles The Wrong Way If You Want To Avoid Injury On The Trail

If you've ever gone thru-hiking — such as on the Appalachian Trail or Europe's scenic equivalent, the Camino de Santiago — you're likely already well-aware of what a saving grace the support of some good walking sticks can be. There are two different types of poles: the unilateral hiking staff, which leaves one hand free, or trekking poles, which come in pairs to be used in tandem. And their usage might seem simple enough: with ergonomic grips and pointed ferrules, it's clear which side is up and which side is down — you just grab the handle and go, no?

In fact, no, it's not that simple. And if you think that's all there is to it, chances are, you've been holding your sticks wrong. You may also be surprised to learn that, while trekking poles are widely touted for helping with stability and preventing injuries or strain on the knees, ankles, and back, using them incorrectly can undermine those benefits. Turns out, one major thing that most people get wrong about these tools is how to use their straps. Improperly held straps can strain your wrists and make you more likely to injure your hands if you trip up. And the likelihood of this becomes compounded if you haven't adjusted your poles to the correct length for the specific type of terrain you're tackling.

Should you intend to take on any of the U.S. national park trails that are only for experienced hikers, you'll definitely want a pair of trekking poles with you. So you'd better learn how to adjust and hold them and practice walking with a pair before you even set out on your expedition. It might be too late by the time you've hit the trail. Luckily, we have some pointers on how to use them properly to avoid injuring yourself.