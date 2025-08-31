A Walkable Shopping Destination On The Las Vegas Strip Is Packed With A Mile Of Food, Fashion, And Fun

Las Vegas may be famous for its large, stunning casinos, world-class restaurants, and glamorous shows, but there's something else that Vegas offers that will have your senses tingling: The Miracle Mile mall. The Miracle Mile is one of the Strip's best places that offers premium shopping, mouth-watering food, and standing ovation-worthy entertainment.

Located inside the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, the Miracle Mile is super easy to access right on the Strip. If you're visiting Sin City, you can get to the Miracle Mile easily from your resort by walking along the Strip, taking a rideshare, or driving. It's less than a 10-minute drive from Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.

Whether you're in the mood to shop your favorite brands, eat at famous restaurants, or be entertained by one of the mall's free shows, the Miracle Mile is the perfect way to escape the desert heat for the day.