A Walkable Shopping Destination On The Las Vegas Strip Is Packed With A Mile Of Food, Fashion, And Fun
Las Vegas may be famous for its large, stunning casinos, world-class restaurants, and glamorous shows, but there's something else that Vegas offers that will have your senses tingling: The Miracle Mile mall. The Miracle Mile is one of the Strip's best places that offers premium shopping, mouth-watering food, and standing ovation-worthy entertainment.
Located inside the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, the Miracle Mile is super easy to access right on the Strip. If you're visiting Sin City, you can get to the Miracle Mile easily from your resort by walking along the Strip, taking a rideshare, or driving. It's less than a 10-minute drive from Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.
Whether you're in the mood to shop your favorite brands, eat at famous restaurants, or be entertained by one of the mall's free shows, the Miracle Mile is the perfect way to escape the desert heat for the day.
Spend your day at the Miracle Mile eating, shopping, and more
Miracle Mile is a fashion lover's paradise. With over 150 stores spreading over 1.2 miles, you can buy anything from accessories and apparel to fine art, beauty products, and furniture and home goods. The mall has everyday favorite brands like H&M, Bath & Body Works, Foot Locker, GUESS, Victoria's Secret, Steve Madden, and many more. It's the perfect place to go if you made the mistake of not packing the right clothes for dress codes.
After all that shopping, there's nothing better than refueling on some delicious food. The mall's food court has 10 quick-serve options, such as Chipotle, Dave's Hot Chicken, Carnegie Pizza, and Lobster Me. If you're in the mood for something more elevated, the mall also has 11 restaurants that will satisfy any craving. You can eat and drink at places like Buffalo Wild Wings, Gen Korean BBQ, Pampas Steakhouse, Rosa Mexicano, and more.
If you think a mall is just for shopping and eating, you'd be wrong. The Miracle Mile mall has live entertainment for all. There are several different magic shows, including an R-rated one and a variety show with multiple magicians. There are comedy shows too, like one that features more than 30 pets, and even a show that combines magic and comedy. For fans of music, there's an Elton John and Billy Joel tribute show, a Prince tribute show, and a stage where artists like Shania Twain have hosted their Vegas residencies.