Las Vegas' Largest Casino Is A Stunning Destination Known For Luxe Shopping And Picturesque Gardens
In a city where the world's largest hotels steal the spotlight, Wynn Encore Resort and Casino in Las Vegas is the place where luxury sprawls across every square foot. Home to 4,748 rooms and a glittering 194,000-square-foot casino floor, this resort makes grandeur seem effortless. It may be Las Vegas' largest casino, but that's just the start of what makes this resort a must-visit. From high-stakes glamor to intimate corners, the real jackpot here might be the chic shops and grand greenery.
The Shops at Wynn include a dreamy lineup of couture brands, including Celine, Hermès, and Chanel in a space so elegant, it turns window shopping into an art form. The atmosphere? Opulent, polished, and built for those who like their shopping with a side of sophistication. Wynn Esplanade brings the classics, Encore Esplanade adds modern flair, and Wynn Plaza Shops rounds it out with wellness and wow-factor. These aren't your average shops, they're a curated stroll through some of the world's most coveted designers. All under one (very luxurious) roof.
The sparkle's not just inside. Outside, framing the Lake of Dreams, lies a lush oasis in the desert that turns the Vegas buzz into a refreshing pause. Wynn and Encore's indoor-outdoor green spaces are a signature experience in dreamy design. Lush palms, flowering trees, and sculptural plants create a quiet retreat in the middle of the Strip. Wynn's landscaping is so remarkable that it even hosts a garden tour led by the resort's resident horticulturist, Freddy Cordon. This upscale accommodation makes the most fun city in America move at your pace; equal parts style, tranquility, and something a little magical.
From Dior to daytime DJs: Inside the Wynn Encore playground
After soaking in garden views and browsing designer gems like Moncler and Loewe, the rest of Wynn Encore is waiting to wow you. It's where Vegas glam meets full-throttle fun and top-tier rejuvenation. Wynn's two Forbes Five-Star spas offer a slice of paradise. The Spa at Wynn, redesigned with a sleek nightfall vibe, delivers customizable treatments like the signature Good Luck Ritual. Over at the Spa at Encore, an exotic retreat awaits with Polynesian-inspired treatments, plush relaxation zones, and a juice bar stocked with refreshing elixirs. Don't forget to splash into Wynn's pool scene, from the calm pools at Wynn Tower to the Encore Beach Club, where world-famous DJs drop beats day and night. When you need a break from the party, the vibrant private cabanas set among lush gardens have a flat-screen TV, snacks, bottled water, and soft drinks. All the botanical bliss and chill vibes you could ask for.
When hunger calls, dive into a lineup of restaurants that serve everything from mouthwatering steaks at Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse to sushi that would qualify as art on a plate at Mizumi. The options here are endless, ranging from fine dining to casual eateries and beloved buffets. And because it's Las Vegas, America's top summer destination, Wynn Encore keeps the surprises coming with epic events like cooking masterclasses and award-winning mythical visual acts. Whether you're here to soak up the sun, savor world-class flavors, or dance like nobody's watching, this resort knows how to create quintessential Vegas flair.
Arrive in style by flying into Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). It's your direct line to a five-star weekend, located just 10 minutes from Wynn Encore's elegant interiors, dreamy gardens, couture-lined corridors, and endless ways to treat yourself.