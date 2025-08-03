Las Vegas' Largest Casino Is A Stunning Destination Known For Luxe Shopping And Picturesque Gardens

In a city where the world's largest hotels steal the spotlight, Wynn Encore Resort and Casino in Las Vegas is the place where luxury sprawls across every square foot. Home to 4,748 rooms and a glittering 194,000-square-foot casino floor, this resort makes grandeur seem effortless. It may be Las Vegas' largest casino, but that's just the start of what makes this resort a must-visit. From high-stakes glamor to intimate corners, the real jackpot here might be the chic shops and grand greenery.

The Shops at Wynn include a dreamy lineup of couture brands, including Celine, Hermès, and Chanel in a space so elegant, it turns window shopping into an art form. The atmosphere? Opulent, polished, and built for those who like their shopping with a side of sophistication. Wynn Esplanade brings the classics, Encore Esplanade adds modern flair, and Wynn Plaza Shops rounds it out with wellness and wow-factor. These aren't your average shops, they're a curated stroll through some of the world's most coveted designers. All under one (very luxurious) roof.

The sparkle's not just inside. Outside, framing the Lake of Dreams, lies a lush oasis in the desert that turns the Vegas buzz into a refreshing pause. Wynn and Encore's indoor-outdoor green spaces are a signature experience in dreamy design. Lush palms, flowering trees, and sculptural plants create a quiet retreat in the middle of the Strip. Wynn's landscaping is so remarkable that it even hosts a garden tour led by the resort's resident horticulturist, Freddy Cordon. This upscale accommodation makes the most fun city in America move at your pace; equal parts style, tranquility, and something a little magical.