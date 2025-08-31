Michigan's Quirky City Is A Friendly Downriver Suburb With Hometown Market Flair And An Iconic Tire
Located right under the thumb of the beloved Michigan glove is an unofficial region called Downriver, made up of 18 different cities to form a larger community of culture, family-friendly recreation, and small town flair — all right outside of Detroit. Within the Downriver community sits Allen Park, a lively city with a hometown feel, where you can find the Detroit Lions NFL headquarters and practice facility and a surprising roadside attraction: the world's largest tire sculpture.
This quirky community is brimming with 19 local parks with plenty of recreation, accessible playgrounds, and trails to explore. Allen Park also boasts a myriad of locally-owned shops and restaurants, live music events, and a local hockey team. Known for its beloved summer concert series — Concert in the Streets or Concert in the Park — Allen Park is not only a quaint and friendly place to live but also welcoming to visitors passing through. Located less than 20 minutes southwest from Detroit, you can choose to book directly in Allen Park for a quirky small town getaway, or stay in one of Detroit's affordable and up-and-coming neighborhoods and pop down to enjoy the vibrant and artsy community. Regardless of where you stay, you'll be close to character, attractions, and vibrant, historic neighborhoods in the Detroit area with plenty of charm.
Browse local markets, sites, and enjoy live summer music
The mission of Discover Downriver, a hub for the various Downriver cities, is "to be a steward of the community," and Allen Park is no exception. Putting community first, downtown Allen Park is brimming with cultural events, a hyper-local historical museum, and community activity center in its quaint downtown. The downtown area is perfect for an afternoon or early evening stroll, as visitors can take advantage of shopping and locally-owned dining, from pizza and coffee shops, to tacos or Indian cuisine. Depending on the time of year, travelers can experience farmers markets in the warmer months, artsy festivals, classic car shows, or holiday-themed events during the fall and winter season.
During the warm season, visitors can enjoy two live music series. Allen Park's regular Music in the Streets concerts are held at the Allen Park Community Center. Summer Concerts in Allen Park are also available at the Community Center, on various Wednesday and Thursday evenings throughout the summer months. Be sure to check the Discover Downriver website before planning your trip during the busy summer season, so you can see which festivals, events, and live music events may be scheduled during your visit that you won't want to miss!
See the world's largest tire sculpture
Fans of the odd roadside attraction will flock to Allen Park for a glimpse at the world's largest tire sculpture. The iconic Uniroyal Giant Tire sculpture stands at 80 feet tall and weighs 12 tons. The tire has an interesting history, as it actually began as a Ferris wheel at the New York World's Fair in the 1960s, holding 24 gondolas for riders.
Surprisingly, the Uniroyal tire is not made of rubber, but of polyester resin and glass fiber – meaning it's not only fire resistant, but might just stand the tests of time. At the end of its Ferris wheel days, the wheel was taken apart, shipped to Allen Park in 188 separate pieces via train, and evolved into the roadside destination it is today. The large statue itself is fenced in, but the public are able to view the Uniroyal tire and take photos from outside the fence 24 hours a day.
The giant Uniroyal tire's home isn't too shocking, considering Detroit's long history with the automobile industry and proximity to Henry Ford's birthplace in Wayne County, Michigan. In fact, many things automobile and Henry Ford related have become some of Michigan's most beloved traditions, perfect for travelers and locals alike.