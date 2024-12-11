One Of 'Michigan's Most Beloved Traditions' Provides Endless Festive Events, Activities, Fun, And Goodies
In the Detroit suburb of Dearborn, where Henry Ford was born and the Ford Motor Company still operates, merriment-makers gather at Greenfield Village each year to celebrate the holiday season. The 2024 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice winner is a beloved destination in Michigan covering 80 acres of the 250-acre Henry Ford property, the largest indoor-outdoor museum in America. Since 2004, the Holiday Nights event has been igniting Greenfield Village every December, opening for extended weekends throughout the month and showing visitors how to make the best of winter in Michigan. General admission tickets sell out fast, so if you plan to visit, book yours right away!
Greenfield Village is the only area open at the Henry Ford Museum in December, meaning the entire museum is dedicated to the careful presentation of characters and offerings within the village. Main Street features its own Christmas market, the "private" homes of historical figures host their own open houses, and a nightly fireworks display reminds everyone that the season is something special. You could spend an entire day exploring. However, the event only lasts from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., so come ready to explore.
Greenfield Village is made up of many distinct districts
Greenfield Village consists of seven historical districts. Stroll the grounds and you'll find a working farm and barn; a block of artisanal craft mills; metalworkers and potters; a collection of recreated buildings from the life of Henry Ford himself; another section recreating the places dear to Ford's mentor, Thomas Edison; a railroad junction; shops and specialty offerings on Main Street; and a section with recreated "porches and parlors" highlighting iconic architecture and the homes of revered American figures.
Like the most magical Christmas towns across America, Greenfield Village does not disappoint during the holidays. Each of the districts brings its own style to the Christmas festivities, blending family traditions of different historical periods with some of the holiday festivities we know today. Henry Ford staff at Greenfield Village appear in costumes of the time period, playing a variety of characters with a Christmas twist. You'll see village carolers, Santa, and "homesteaders" sharing treats with visitors.
Holiday Nights offers a huge variety of events and experiences
With over 5,000 visitors nightly, the village gives guests a wide variety of Christmas experiences to enjoy. As Jim Johnson, the director of The Henry Ford and Greenfield Village Museum, told CBS News Detroit, "It's almost like Charles Dickens has crashed into 'It's a Wonderful Life.'" Consider it the best ticket to Christmas without taking a magical Polar Express train ride to the North Pole. A turn-of-the-century replica pond becomes an ice rink where Victorian villagers will loan you a pair of skates to slide across the ice. Visitors can also drive their own Model T Ford, ride a horse-drawn carriage, or take a carousel ride to discover different kinds of transportation and entertainment through the centuries. In the historical homes district, balsam fir trees from Nova Scotia, the original imports for a Detroit family Christmas, are available for purchase; nearby, at Robert Frost's home, Santa waves as he reads the naughty and nice list. A European-style Christmas market, complete with wooden booths and garlands, is great for purchasing handmade gifts, mulled wine, and cider.
For those searching for something to eat, villagers teach about the early cultivation of the cocoa bean and pass out hot chocolate to warm you up. Several dining halls offer à la carte dining, but additional meal packages are also available. Supper with Santa allows you to see the big man up close over a warm meal, and an 1800s-style dinner package at the Eagle Tavern offers a traditional edge. Meals are served at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. nightly.