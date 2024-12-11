One Of 'Michigan's Most Beloved Traditions' Provides Endless Festive Events, Activities, Fun, And Goodies

In the Detroit suburb of Dearborn, where Henry Ford was born and the Ford Motor Company still operates, merriment-makers gather at Greenfield Village each year to celebrate the holiday season. The 2024 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice winner is a beloved destination in Michigan covering 80 acres of the 250-acre Henry Ford property, the largest indoor-outdoor museum in America. Since 2004, the Holiday Nights event has been igniting Greenfield Village every December, opening for extended weekends throughout the month and showing visitors how to make the best of winter in Michigan. General admission tickets sell out fast, so if you plan to visit, book yours right away!

Greenfield Village is the only area open at the Henry Ford Museum in December, meaning the entire museum is dedicated to the careful presentation of characters and offerings within the village. Main Street features its own Christmas market, the "private" homes of historical figures host their own open houses, and a nightly fireworks display reminds everyone that the season is something special. You could spend an entire day exploring. However, the event only lasts from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., so come ready to explore.