This Modern Winnebago Is An Old-School Throwback Perfect For Camping In High-Tech Luxury
Nothing screams classic Americana quite like cruising along on a stunning and storied road trip in a Winnebago. Dating back to 1958, Winnebago Industries dominated the world of trailer travel with its mid-century motorhomes. One of its most iconic models was the Brave. Introduced in 1967, the boxy-shaped RV was distinguished by its unique "eyebrow" design feature above its windshield (also known as a "Beetle Brow"), which remains a treasured symbol of retro road tripping and classic camping adventures.
Though an original model is harder to come by these days (and may be a bit of a fixer-upper if you do find one on the market), the new Winnebago Brave offers the same old-school feel with modern appeal. Relaunched in 2015, the 21st-century version of the classic motorhome is the perfect way to time-travel on your next road trip, especially if you're embarking on a historic journey like Route 66, the beloved "Mother Road" route that delivers plenty of neon nostalgia and kitschy Americana. If you want to travel in vintage style while following the genius 3-3-3 rule to keep you safe on your RV adventure, the Winnebago Brave may be for you.
The Brave Winnebago blends retro charm with modern luxuries
Emblazoned with the classic red 'W' on the side, and characterized by that iconic Winnebago brow, the modern Brave's exterior doesn't look all that different from its 1967 predecessor. However, its sleek interior features an array of modern-day comforts like an adjustable thermostat, a stainless steel commercial-sized fridge, a built-in GPS, and a dash AM/FM radio with Bluetooth connectivity.
Ranging from 27- to 32-foot long models, the massive motorhomes grant plenty of space, each equipped with a queen-sized bed (with a king-sized bed upgrade available in the 31C model), a roomy lounge, and a spacious galley outfitted with a microwave, a three-burner range with an oven, and ample cabinet space. The retro-style dinette (which can be converted into a bed in the 31C model) provides the perfect spot for classic meals on the road. Additionally, the removable pedestal table between the cab's swivel chairs is designed to accommodate even more diners.
While campers are typically designed for –- well, camping –- the retractable HDTV in the 31C model is ideal for movie nights, adding yet another modern amenity that's lacking in the original Brave Winnebago. Meanwhile, its powered patio awning provides perfectly-shaded shelter for a comfortable night outdoors. Seamlessly blending modern luxuries with retro charm, the new Brave brings just the right dose of nostalgia to your adventures on the road. While the revived retro RV has been discontinued, there are still used models available.