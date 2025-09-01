This Modern Winnebago Is An Old-School Throwback Perfect For Camping In High-Tech Luxury

Nothing screams classic Americana quite like cruising along on a stunning and storied road trip in a Winnebago. Dating back to 1958, Winnebago Industries dominated the world of trailer travel with its mid-century motorhomes. One of its most iconic models was the Brave. Introduced in 1967, the boxy-shaped RV was distinguished by its unique "eyebrow" design feature above its windshield (also known as a "Beetle Brow"), which remains a treasured symbol of retro road tripping and classic camping adventures.

Though an original model is harder to come by these days (and may be a bit of a fixer-upper if you do find one on the market), the new Winnebago Brave offers the same old-school feel with modern appeal. Relaunched in 2015, the 21st-century version of the classic motorhome is the perfect way to time-travel on your next road trip, especially if you're embarking on a historic journey like Route 66, the beloved "Mother Road" route that delivers plenty of neon nostalgia and kitschy Americana. If you want to travel in vintage style while following the genius 3-3-3 rule to keep you safe on your RV adventure, the Winnebago Brave may be for you.