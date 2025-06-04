From California To Chicago, This 'Mother Road' Route Delivers Neon Nostalgia And Kitschy Americana

Route 66 is more than just a highway; it's an American legend and a symbol of freedom and the American Dream. Known as the "Mother Road" and the "Main Street of America," Route 66 once stretched 2,448 miles, connecting Chicago, Illinois, to Santa Monica, California. The symbolism of Route 66 is one of opportunity, as its formation led to the migration of Americans westward at a crucial point in history, the Dust Bowl.

In 1985, however, Route 66 was declassified as a federal highway after the creation of America's present-day Interstate system bypassed most of the original route. Despite portions of Route 66 being replaced or destroyed, around 85% of the original route remains intact and drivable in its segmented remnants. Modern navigation apps and Route 66 tours have made the historic highway and the best nostalgic attractions in each state along Route 66 a present-day bucket-list journey.

Both ends of Route 66 are easy to reach, but visitors can fly into either of Chicago's major airports to begin at the original starting point. O'Hare International Airport is around an hour away, and Midway International Airport is 30 minutes from the starting point. Rental cars are available at both airports for out-of-town travelers renting a vehicle for their Route 66 trip. Whether you're starting in Chicago or Santa Monica, the journey through what remains of Route 66 is packed with neon-lit diners, kitschy landmarks, and all the quirky Americana that has made the highway a cultural icon for the ages.