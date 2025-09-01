Bet On Horses At NYC's Old-School Racetrack That Sits Between Caribbean Restaurants And JFK Airport

Sometimes the most memorable experiences you can have in New York City are the ones that happen a bit further away from the tourist crowds of Times Square or Central Park. You could escape the hustle of the city by visiting one of its hidden islands, or venture out to Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens as an alternative to Central Park, which it's larger than. Then, there's the area of South Queens, which most travelers probably have never considered going to except when passing through on the train from John F. Kennedy International Airport. But just two subway stops before you reach JFK, you'll see an intriguing station named "Aqueduct Racetrack." Those who hop off here will find themselves at one of New York's most nostalgic, offbeat destinations: a nearly century-old horse-racing track where people still come to bet on thoroughbreds.

Opened in 1894, the Aqueduct Racetrack is the last remaining place in New York City where you can place a bet on a live horse race, and it has a stuck-in-time feel that some might see as slightly rundown, while others consider it part of the charm: beige tiled floors, dated TVs playing the races, and murals of vintage horse-racing scenes. The racetrack has quietly served as the backdrop for a few key moments in history, from the retiring of the champion racehorse Secretariat in 1973 to Pope John Paul II's mass in 1995. It once hosted the Jockey Club Gold Cup and continues to host the annual Wood Memorial Stakes. In 2011, a massive casino, Resorts World Casino New York City, opened where the former grandstand stood. All visitors are welcome into the track's clubhouse and stands, whether to come for the betting or just to watch the races, for free.