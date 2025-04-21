Escape The Hustle Of New York City For The Serene Beauty Of Its Hidden Islands

You might know about Governors Island for an element of its recent history: It was the original site of the Governors Ball music festival. Long before the stages were put up, though, it was patrolled by Continental soldiers slinging muskets and mounted with cannons as a military post during the Revolutionary War. Following the war, New York fortified the island, building Fort Jay here in 1796. About a decade later, another fort called Castle Williams was established. You can visit both of these historic structures today. Castle Williams is only open for guided tours, while Fort Jay is open to visitors seasonally.

Another unique experience you can have on Governors Island is glamping with skyline views. Collective Retreats has a few different options for visitors looking to spend a night on the island, from luxury villas to furnished tents, all surrounded by green space that makes it feel like you're far from the city (though you can see the skyscrapers of Lower Manhattan out the window). You don't need to rent out a glamping lodge to get the views, though — just climb up one of the grassy overlooks aptly called "the Hills," which were artificially made from demolition debris, and look out to the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan's skyline.

Governors Island is designed for cycling. It has seven miles of bike paths (that get all the views, too), and it's totally car-free. You can either bring your own bike on the ferry or rent a Citibike (one of the cheapest ways to navigate around New York City) after arriving. The island is only accessible by ferry, but luckily, it's very affordable and has stops all along the Brooklyn waterfront and Lower Manhattan, running from morning into the evening.