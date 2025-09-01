Florida's Wildly Underrated City On The Atlantic Coast Boasts 17 Miles Of White Sand Beaches And Thriving Arts

Most people visit Orlando for its theme parks and its blend of small-town charm with big-city energy. However, the well-known city has also been named one of the most "disappointing" tourist destinations of 2025. Luckily, just about an hour's drive northeast, along the Florida coastline, you'll find lies 17 miles of powdery soft sand beaches without the overcrowding and tourist bustle of its more famous neighbors. Welcome to New Smyrna Beach, where surfboards are just as common as bicycles. With seven public beach access points, it is a paradise for surfers, anglers, and sun-seekers, boasting some of the best wave conditions on the East Coast.

Just as much as the city rings true to the Sunshine State's sparkling blue reputation, it also delivers a unique city life. From sugar mill ruins that feel like a time capsule into its ghostly past to the palm tree-lined Canal Street Historic District, visitors are drawn to New Smyrna's balance of busy city life and its Old Florida roots.

To take it a step further, the city also thrives as a hub of creativity. The internationally acclaimed Atlantic Center for the Arts attracts artists, writers, and musicians from around the world to collaborate in its serene natural setting, while the downtown area hosts lively cultural events and decorative art galleries. It's this blend of history, artistry, and coastal charm that sets New Smyrna Beach apart from its glitzier Florida neighbors.