Florida's Wildly Underrated City On The Atlantic Coast Boasts 17 Miles Of White Sand Beaches And Thriving Arts
Most people visit Orlando for its theme parks and its blend of small-town charm with big-city energy. However, the well-known city has also been named one of the most "disappointing" tourist destinations of 2025. Luckily, just about an hour's drive northeast, along the Florida coastline, you'll find lies 17 miles of powdery soft sand beaches without the overcrowding and tourist bustle of its more famous neighbors. Welcome to New Smyrna Beach, where surfboards are just as common as bicycles. With seven public beach access points, it is a paradise for surfers, anglers, and sun-seekers, boasting some of the best wave conditions on the East Coast.
Just as much as the city rings true to the Sunshine State's sparkling blue reputation, it also delivers a unique city life. From sugar mill ruins that feel like a time capsule into its ghostly past to the palm tree-lined Canal Street Historic District, visitors are drawn to New Smyrna's balance of busy city life and its Old Florida roots.
To take it a step further, the city also thrives as a hub of creativity. The internationally acclaimed Atlantic Center for the Arts attracts artists, writers, and musicians from around the world to collaborate in its serene natural setting, while the downtown area hosts lively cultural events and decorative art galleries. It's this blend of history, artistry, and coastal charm that sets New Smyrna Beach apart from its glitzier Florida neighbors.
New Smyrna Beach is a surfer's haven
New Smyrna Beach is a place where surf culture, small-town warmth, and natural beauty intersect. Along with its neighbor Cocoa Beach, it is often dubbed the "surf capital of the East Coast," according to Florida Vacay Rentals. The city draws surfers year-round, thanks to some of the most consistent swells in Florida, with breaks suitable for everyone, whether you're just starting out or have been riding the ocean waves for years. These water athletes line up along the famous Ponce Inlet, where Atlantic swells are gnarly and steady, creating a playground for longboarders and shortboarders alike.
Even if you've never set foot on a surfboard, you'll still feel the laid-back vibe that defines this beach community. Unlike Florida's busier beach towns, such as Miami, New Smyrna maintains a relaxed pace, where you won't find wall-to-wall high-rises, just endless shoreline and a welcoming surf culture. However, it is important to be cautious in New Smyrna, as the beach is known to be a bit dangerous, with strong rip currents and shark sightings. After a day on the waves, that same creative energy flows into the city's thriving arts and culture scene, where galleries, murals, and live music capture the spirit of this eclectic coastal community.
A beachtown with artistic flair
While New Smyrna Beach is best known for its pristine shoreline, it's also home to one of Florida's most unexpected cultural hubs. The Atlantic Center for the Arts, for example, has a world-renowned residency program where creatives from across the globe come together to make art. Here, visitors can enjoy artists' shows and exhibitions, even if they're not involved in the program itself.
Stroll through downtown Canal Street or Flagler Avenue, and you'll find art galleries, boutique shops, and colorful murals splashed across brick walls. Monthly art walks transform the streets into open-air festivals where live music, local food, and creative expression converge. Even beyond scheduled events, creativity seems woven into the city's fabric — restaurants double as galleries, and coastal-inspired sculptures are sprinkled throughout public spaces.
Unlike bigger cities, where art can feel exclusive, here it is accessible, approachable, and celebrated as part of daily life. This thriving arts scene is what gives the town depth and character beyond the shoreline. Visitors leave not just with sand between their toes, but also inspired by a community that values creativity as much as sunshine.