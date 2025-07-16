New Smyrna's Sugar Mill Ruins Are A Riverside Florida Time Capsule With Shell-Stone Walls And Ghostly Lore
Florida's New Smyrna Beach may be most known for its 17 miles of beautiful shore. The city of New Smyrna Beach is also home to Apollo Beach, which makes up the northern part of one of Florida's longest stretches of undeveloped coastline. Many beach-goers don't realize it, but this east coast city also has a lot of historical significance and is actually one of the state's oldest settlements. History buffs will want to pay a visit to the New Smyrna Museum of History and also plan time to see the Mary S. Harrell Black Heritage Museum that is located inside a historic church from the 1800s. However, there's also another abandoned spot to add onto your itinerary for New Smyrna Beach: the Sugar Mill Ruins at the Cruger-dePeyster Plantation.
The historic site sits on 17 acres and it's free to visit. This Google reviewer shared her experience at the Sugar Mill Ruins and said, "Very interesting step back in time. The site is very secluded and entering feels as though you are on a walking trail but opens up to the ruins with lots of informative plaques detailing the process of making sugar."
This is not to be confused with the nearby Dunlawton Sugar Mill Gardens in Port Orange. That's another Florida hidden gem where you can find traces of an abandoned theme park. It also has remnants of an old sugar mill, and is worth adding to your historic explorations, as it's only about 20 minutes away.
Visiting the abandoned Sugar Mill Ruins at the Cruger-dePeyster Plantation
The Sugar Mill Ruins are listed on the National Register of Historic Places and it's an easy stop to add this time capsule onto your list of things to see when visiting New Smyrna Beach. This TripAdvisor reviewer shared, "Totally worth the few minutes it takes to see this "Florida Heritage" site." You'll get to take a peek into Florida's history and see what's left of the structure's coquina shell walls. It now stands abandoned and feels like a ghost town after being burned down on Christmas Day in 1835 during the Second Seminole War. However, it still serves as a fascinating landmark for those wanting to learn more about Florida's intriguing past. You can also walk along the nature trail there and use the QR codes along the path to learn about the foliage that surrounds you.
If you're flying in for a visit, the closest airport is the Orlando-Sanford International Airport (SFB) that is about 40 minutes away. It is located in Sanford, which is worth a visit itself — it is one of central Florida's best kept secrets and has a historic downtown with brick-paved streets. You may find more flight options if you fly into Orlando International Airport (MCO) though, and it's about an hour away. Once you get to New Smyrna Beach, you'll find plenty of places offering overnight accommodations — including hotels, vacation rentals, bed and breakfasts, and campgrounds.