New Smyrna's Sugar Mill Ruins Are A Riverside Florida Time Capsule With Shell-Stone Walls And Ghostly Lore

Florida's New Smyrna Beach may be most known for its 17 miles of beautiful shore. The city of New Smyrna Beach is also home to Apollo Beach, which makes up the northern part of one of Florida's longest stretches of undeveloped coastline. Many beach-goers don't realize it, but this east coast city also has a lot of historical significance and is actually one of the state's oldest settlements. History buffs will want to pay a visit to the New Smyrna Museum of History and also plan time to see the Mary S. Harrell Black Heritage Museum that is located inside a historic church from the 1800s. However, there's also another abandoned spot to add onto your itinerary for New Smyrna Beach: the Sugar Mill Ruins at the Cruger-dePeyster Plantation.

The historic site sits on 17 acres and it's free to visit. This Google reviewer shared her experience at the Sugar Mill Ruins and said, "Very interesting step back in time. The site is very secluded and entering feels as though you are on a walking trail but opens up to the ruins with lots of informative plaques detailing the process of making sugar."

This is not to be confused with the nearby Dunlawton Sugar Mill Gardens in Port Orange. That's another Florida hidden gem where you can find traces of an abandoned theme park. It also has remnants of an old sugar mill, and is worth adding to your historic explorations, as it's only about 20 minutes away.