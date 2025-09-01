Why Tourists Should Avoid Putting A Laptop In Their Carry-On
There's nothing quite like getting held up in the security line when you're running tight on time for your flight. We've all been there before: weaving through traffic, rushing to check a bag before the doors close, and then, boom, we're hit with the world's longest TSA line. That particular brand of anxiety is really something special. And while making the line move faster is pretty much out of your control, what you can do is make sure you don't make one of the most common airport security mistakes that can slow you down: packing a laptop deep inside your carry-on.
Being ready to move quickly when it's your turn at the security gate just takes a little bit of prep. Easy-to-remove shoes? Check. Empty water bottle? Check. Leaving the long list of TSA's banned items at home? Check, check, check. But the thing that usually takes up the most time is digging for your laptop. That's why some TSA employees recommend removing your computer from your carry-on and keeping it in a separate padded sleeve. It not only makes it easier to remove and throw in the tray, but it also keeps your tech protected and clean (which is just as, if not more, important).
More tips for traveling with a laptop
In today's world, a laptop is pretty much an essential. Whether you need to stay on top of email, watch your fave Netflix shows in bed, or research what to eat, see, and do just outside your door, your trusty laptop is an important travel tool. But traveling with tech can get tricky sometimes. Which is why we generally try to follow a few key tips.
First, you want to keep things light — the types of laptops you should consider for travel are slim, easy to pack away, and don't weigh a ton. You'll also want to grab a travel backpack with a padded laptop sleeve to keep your electronics safe. Checked baggage and overhead compartments tend to get a bit rough — and increase the risk of damage or theft. So if you want to protect your laptop, it's probably best to pack it in your personal item and keep it near your feet during the flight.
If you're out with your laptop in public, make sure to keep your eyes on it at all times. Don't rest it on the ground or leave it on a chair and walk away — thieves are always on the lookout for people who are not paying close enough attention. And play it cool — don't draw attention to your expensive equipment, especially when you are out in public places.