Why Tourists Should Avoid Putting A Laptop In Their Carry-On

In today's world, a laptop is pretty much an essential. Whether you need to stay on top of email, watch your fave Netflix shows in bed, or research what to eat, see, and do just outside your door, your trusty laptop is an important travel tool. But traveling with tech can get tricky sometimes. Which is why we generally try to follow a few key tips.

First, you want to keep things light — the types of laptops you should consider for travel are slim, easy to pack away, and don't weigh a ton. You'll also want to grab a travel backpack with a padded laptop sleeve to keep your electronics safe. Checked baggage and overhead compartments tend to get a bit rough — and increase the risk of damage or theft. So if you want to protect your laptop, it's probably best to pack it in your personal item and keep it near your feet during the flight.

If you're out with your laptop in public, make sure to keep your eyes on it at all times. Don't rest it on the ground or leave it on a chair and walk away — thieves are always on the lookout for people who are not paying close enough attention. And play it cool — don't draw attention to your expensive equipment, especially when you are out in public places.