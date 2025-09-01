North Carolina's Small Town With Big-City Access Offers A Lively Downtown With Murals, Markets, And Music
All over North Carolina, you'll find delightful small towns to get away from it all — including secluded coastal villages brimming with small-town beach vibes. And, if you're looking for a peaceful escape while still being near the big city, you should make Concord your next getaway destination. Only a 30-minute drive from Charlotte, the state's largest metropolis, this cozy town in Cabarrus County boasts vibrant entertainment and great dining for a heartwarming holiday.
Once in Concord, head out to explore the town's walkable historic downtown and snap photos at the colorful wall mural of The Avett Brothers, a beloved local folk rock band. Founded in 1796, the town boasts charming architecture, not to mention the array of unique shops and art galleries dotted around for a spot of retail therapy. Foodies will love the downtown social district, where you can sip a beer and stroll around, as well as the Gibson Mill Market. Developed during the 19th century primarily as a textile hub, many of the former mills have been renovated into community spaces and food halls. Inside, you can browse the market stalls to find local breweries, gourmet snacks, mouthwatering barbecue, and so much more for a transformative culinary experience.
Tranquil public parks offer green spaces for leisurely strolls. For waterfront fun, Concord is only a short drive from Lake Norman, a thrilling state park perfect for swimming, boating, and fishing. Auto enthusiasts should plan a visit during Concord's annual NASCAR races at the (rather confusingly named) Charlotte Motor Speedway for a day of high-octane excitement. Come nightfall, you'll find the downtown pubs and quaint breweries swaying to the beat of local bands on the weekends, not to mention weekly karaoke nights to sing your heart out.
Explore a historic downtown and tranquil gardens in Concord
You can't visit Concord without spending at least a few hours exploring the vibrant downtown district. Get lost wandering the breezy sidewalks shaded by trees, and don't miss the crosswalk at Courthouse Plaza, where festoon poles synced to music will amuse you with a twinkly light show. The historic Cabarrus County Courthouse, which dominates the plaza with its clock tower, is also worth a visit. Dating to 1876, the courthouse blends Greek Revival, Italianate, and Second Empire styles, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Inside, you'll find The Galleries, which hosts rotating exhibits throughout the year to promote local and national artists, and the Cabarrus Museum of History, where you can browse a collection of antique artifacts, local memorabilia, and historic documents.
For a breath of fresh air, head to Memorial Garden, a tranquil oasis of flowers and foliage within a former churchyard. Weave your way through the 200-year-old cemetery and explore the maze of formal gardens dotted with wizened oaks, water features, and flowering trees between the marble grave markers. Springtime is particularly magical, when the flowerbeds are awash with the vibrant bloom of tulips. Find a bench to sit down and enjoy the garden's spellbinding serenity.
If you're in town but missed the races, console yourself with a day at the Morrison Motor Car Museum. Dozens of vintage automobiles and all manner of car-related memorabilia are displayed in an airy space just perfect for hours of endless browsing. From old 1920s motorcars to Harley choppers and even a DeLorean, this museum has it all. At the end of the day, make your way through the downtown area in search of a cozy pub or a classic diner for some hearty grub.
Enjoy shopping, concerts, and great eateries
Summer in Concord brings with it the lively strains of music. Stick around to attend the Sounds of Summer concert series hosted downtown, where local bands perform outdoors to much cheer. There's also the Christmas in July event, which sees Concord's downtown district abuzz with market stalls, appearances by tropical Santa, and Christmas karaoke in the evening. Browse the vendors to shop for unique holiday gifts while supporting local businesses and enjoying the summery festive cheer.
For even more one-of-a-kind keepsakes, don't miss all the great shops downtown. Head to the Cannon Honey Mill for specialty honey, delicious mead, and honey-infused beauty products, all sourced from local bee farms. Alternatively, stop by Mercantile on Market, a quaint boutique, for eclectic finds like artisanal crafts, home décor objects, and fresh produce.
All that shopping and exploring will no doubt leave you craving something to eat. Luckily, downtown Concord is brimming with great spots to choose from. Juicy burgers and scrumptious pancakes are the talk of the town at Union Street Café, a popular brunch diner. Enjoy chicken and waffles, grits and eggs, or biscuits and gravy, all washed down with a refreshing sweet tea. If you're in the mood for a slice of pepperoni, head to Hawthorne's NY Pizza & Bar, where you can polish off mouthwatering Italian-style pizza amidst the friendly atmosphere. The healthy salads, garlic knots, and waffle fries also have the locals coming back for more. For a sweet treat, don't miss Cabarrus Creamery, a 1950s-style ice cream shop serving tasty scoops, milkshakes, and banana splits amidst a retro atmosphere. Finally, if you're looking for more small-town charms, make your way up north to Troutman, an underrated gem with a rustic winery.