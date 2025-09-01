North Carolina's Small Town With Big-City Access Offers A Lively Downtown With Murals, Markets, And Music

All over North Carolina, you'll find delightful small towns to get away from it all — including secluded coastal villages brimming with small-town beach vibes. And, if you're looking for a peaceful escape while still being near the big city, you should make Concord your next getaway destination. Only a 30-minute drive from Charlotte, the state's largest metropolis, this cozy town in Cabarrus County boasts vibrant entertainment and great dining for a heartwarming holiday.

Once in Concord, head out to explore the town's walkable historic downtown and snap photos at the colorful wall mural of The Avett Brothers, a beloved local folk rock band. Founded in 1796, the town boasts charming architecture, not to mention the array of unique shops and art galleries dotted around for a spot of retail therapy. Foodies will love the downtown social district, where you can sip a beer and stroll around, as well as the Gibson Mill Market. Developed during the 19th century primarily as a textile hub, many of the former mills have been renovated into community spaces and food halls. Inside, you can browse the market stalls to find local breweries, gourmet snacks, mouthwatering barbecue, and so much more for a transformative culinary experience.

Tranquil public parks offer green spaces for leisurely strolls. For waterfront fun, Concord is only a short drive from Lake Norman, a thrilling state park perfect for swimming, boating, and fishing. Auto enthusiasts should plan a visit during Concord's annual NASCAR races at the (rather confusingly named) Charlotte Motor Speedway for a day of high-octane excitement. Come nightfall, you'll find the downtown pubs and quaint breweries swaying to the beat of local bands on the weekends, not to mention weekly karaoke nights to sing your heart out.